Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Adrift in the Middle Kingdom



by

J Slauerhoff



general information | our review | links | about the author

Duthc title: Het leven op aarde

Translated by David McKay

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : unusual personal story, cleverly using the China of the times

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Adrift in the Middle Kingdom is not a literal translation of the original title -- that would be: 'the life on earth' -- but accurately reflects protagonist Cameron's circumstances in this novel. He understands his fate in the Middle Kingdom -- China -- from early on, before he has even really begun his descent inland (or even just on land), sensing:

This land would shut me out at first and then absorb me -- suddenly or gradually, but irresistibly -- until nothing was left of me as I was now.

To me, Taihai was something else: the last stage, the final hurdle before I could become my other self, fulfil my destiny, as I still too often doubted that I would, a destiny I feared as a poor man fears wealth, as a believer in predestination fears the hereafter, and often I yearend for the inescapable misery of the old days.

Even if I was moving in circles and detours, wasn't it possible I was drifting towards my goal ? Had the drifting itself become my goal, or was I merely on the run from emptiness ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Dutch literature at the complete review

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Dutch author Jan Jacob Slauerhoff lived 1898 to 1936.

- Return to top of the page -