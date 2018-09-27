

the complete review - fiction

Dusty Pink



by

Jean-Jacques Schuhl



general information | our review | links | about the author

French title: Rose poussière

Translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : unusual and multiply varied very period piece

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Jean-Jacques Schuhl's 1972 work Dusty Pink is an assemblage, a composite of its times (well, the late 1960s) that, appropriately enough, relies on everything from race wire results and pharmaceutical leaflets to fashion ads: "strips and scraps upon which the times are surreptitiously inscribed far better than any works of art", as Schuhl notes in his prefatory remarks. It is neither really documentary, nor pure collage-work, but it does riff off the signs, symbols, art, and personalities of the times. It offers little straightforward story: a final section,'The Two Scarves', is presented as a 'novel' and focuses on the death of Rolling Stones' co-founder Brian Jones, but even here Schuhl notes: "I write Brian Jones, I could write X or Y"; the essence of Schuhl's approach is, as he puts it elsewhere: "A whole story bound up in a stance", as it is stance (and presentation and reception) as a reflection of the times that is of interest to him.

There are no images reproduced in the text proper (save an excerpt from a musical score, the Rolling Stones' 'Complicated'); instead, the corresponding pictures are presented on the cover (identical for the French and English editions) -- five scenes from the book, and a suggestion already of its composite nature. The back cover, too, features a photograph, of 'Frankenstein-the-Dandy', to whom Schuhl devotes a short section of the novel, a person-creation typifying the times -- not least with his: "banal pair of tinted glasses", an accessory which: "everything within him arises from and centers upon". ('Frankenstein-the-Dandy' -- a stylized human construct -- is, of course, emblematic of the work as a whole.)

The title-color crops up several times, most notably in a scene where:

A salesgirl-model has dumped an entire container of "dusty pink" powder on her face: she's nothing more than a pink plaster cast now.

What she and they weave together with two or three wholly banal sentences far surpasses the mere words themselves.

The gestures end, speech begins: it will be necessary to find new gestures. [...] The birth of the talkies wreaked havoc not only on cinema, but also, probably, on the way people behaved, their skeletal structures, the bearing of their arms, the mouths of millions of people.

British bands are, above all, groups. They're only incidentally musicians. The music serves as pretext for making things together, and making things resound together. Things rather than sounds. They are a prelude to armed groups.

Like all superstars the rolling stones aren't anything anymore: anything but us.

Like all others transformed by glory, the rolling stones have lost their souls definitively: they're hollow, which is why they resonate so well.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 October 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Semiotext(e) publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Profile by Stephanie LaCava

See Index of French literature at the complete review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Jean-Jacques Schuhl was born in 1941.

- Return to top of the page -