the complete review - fiction

Empty Hearts



by

Juli Zeh



German title: Leere Herzen

Translated by John Cullen

From the Reviews :

"Man folgt der Handlung gebannt. Weil alles Gesellschaftliche so schematisch bleibt und die Handlung die Erzählung so über die Maßen beherrscht, ja eigentlich alles an diesem Roman im Dienst des Plots steht (und nur als dessen grob gearbeitete Kulisse dient), es keinen Überschuss gibt, bleibt Leere Herzen allerdings ein Gedankenspiel und wird anders als bei Sorokin, Sansal, Houellebecq oder Eggers nicht zur Vision. (...) Nichts weist über das Buch hinaus. Nichts liefert einen neuen Blick auf unser Heute und auf unsere Gesellschaft. Man fühlt sich einfach nur gut unterhalten." - Julia Encke, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung





allerdings ein Gedankenspiel und wird anders als bei Sorokin, Sansal, Houellebecq oder Eggers nicht zur Vision. (...) Nichts weist über das Buch hinaus. Nichts liefert einen neuen Blick auf unser Heute und auf unsere Gesellschaft. Man fühlt sich einfach nur gut unterhalten." - "Mal wieder ist es Zeh gelungen, ihre klugen Gedanken über die Widersprüche in unserer Gesellschaft literarisch so miteinander zu verknüpfen, dass ein spannender Roman daraus entstanden ist. Leere Herzen ist das deutsche Äquivalent zu Michel Houellebecqs dystopischem Werk Unterwerfung. (...) Manchmal fragt man sich da, warum die Autorin ihre Idee nicht direkt als Drama oder Drehbuch umgesetzt hat." - Jacqueline Thör, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Empty Hearts is set in the near-future -- 2025 -- and grounded in the politics and history of recent years. There have been some geopolitical shifts in this Trump-influenced post-Brexit world, notably:

American isolationism halted Israeli settlement policies and as a result almost inadvertently brought about a two-state solution and a peace treaty between Israel and Palestine. The economic war between Europe and the U.S. transformed the Middle East into a lucrative outlet for American product, and this in turn caused the whole region to flourish. Practically all at once, Islamic terror stopped being a global problem, and now ISIS has dwindled from the Western world's scariest nightmare to a handful of decadent warlords.

"As the years passed, did you ever ask yourself why the authorities left you in peace ?"

"No," says Britta. "We always assumed that our work served the public interest."

"There's a confident reply."

She feels at home not only in the visible web, but in the dark web too. She runs on ahead, nose to ground, sniffing the corners, both bright and dim, of human communication, establishing links. At the same time, she makes evaluations, assigning scores of between 1 and 12 on the suicidal tendencies scale developed by Britta.

"Never heard of him."

"Google doesn't know him either."

"Marquardt's a safe bet," he says. "But Julietta's the bomb."

"I never voted for the CCC, never grumbled about Europe and the powers that be, never participated in an online firestorm. I simply decided to do my own thing. For years, I thought I was too good to follow the newsfeeds." She shakes her head and pushes her hair back with both hands. People like me are to blame for the current state of affairs, not CCC extremists. Regula Freyer won her election through the ballot box, whereas my best friend decided, at least hypothetically, that she would exchange her right to vote for a washing machine. And I looked down on her decision too, because I thought I had better arguments for standing by and doing nothing."

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 July 2019

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

German author Juli Zeh was born in 1974.

