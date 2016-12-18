Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Empty Space



by

Geetanjali Shree



Hindi title: खाली जगह

Translated by Nivedita Menon

With Q & As with the author and the translator

Our Assessment:



B : fairly effective terrorist-attack-aftermath tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

" The Empty Space [...] gives us the consequences of that destructive impulse, in the form of a family who live in permanent stasis and a young boy who can never be a person in his own right" - Jai Arjun Singh, The Sunday Guardian





[...] gives us the consequences of that destructive impulse, in the form of a family who live in permanent stasis and a young boy who can never be a person in his own right" - "In spite of some poignant moments the story is soaked in a cloying sense of grief, too heavy for the vapoury prose to bear." - The Telegraph

The complete review 's Review :

The bulk of The Empty Space is narrated by the sole survivor of a terrorist bombing of a university cafe which left only:

Bits and pieces of nineteen people and one three-year-old bit

Ma looking at me like she can see his presence in me, Father looking at me like he can see his absence in me

I chase the story, the story chases me, time chases its characters, they chase time, and behind it all is the bomb, and also ahead.

We have mixed up everything. Some eras do that. Knowledge, meditation, generations, conventions, intelligence, essences.

when she plays on a Hindi literate public's familiarity with certain poets, and cites just one line say, of Faiz. The Hindi reader tunes in to the whole verse behind that one line, while in English it ends up being just a line of what sounds like prose.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2016

:

About the Author :

Hindi-writing Indian author Geetanjali Shree (गीतांजलि श्री) was born in 1957.

