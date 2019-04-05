

In the City a Mirror Wandering



by

Upendranath Ashk



Hindi title: शहर में घूमता आईना

Translated and with an Introduction by Daisy Rockwell

With a brief Preface by the author

The second in a multi-volume cycle

B+ : cleverly done, and strong both on its own and as the second in a larger novel-cycle

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Indian Express . 6/4/2019 Ashutosh Bhardwaj The Telegraph . 5/4/2019 Sujaan Mukherjee

"His novel depicts an era when the city was emerging as a centre for aspiration, a new geography that was expected to erase hierarchies, a hope that was soon belied. Ashk meticulously registers the faultlines and failures of the city, his gaze illuminates its dark corners and crevices. (...) The English translation of his ambitious work marks a major event in Indian literature." - Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Indian Express





"Like its prequel, In the City ostensibly lacks a plot. Chetan rambles through the chowks and bazaars of Jalandhar of the mid-1930s, meeting all-too-familiar faces that appear like ghosts of a different lifetime. This socio-geography would be new to an English readership but nowhere in Rockwell’s translation does it appear exoticized or even remarkable. (...) Ashk’s use of free, indirect discourse allows him to switch between the perspective of the aspiring writer and layered memories from his growing years. (...) The English translation will allow Ashk’s novel to enter circulation within a different critical framework, where considerations beyond the prescriptive social realism of his time or canonical demands will re-evaluate his work." - Sujaan Mukherjee, The Telegraph

In the City a Mirror Wandering is the second in Upendranath Ashk's epic six-volume novel cycle, Falling Walls, tightly centered on protagonist Chetan. While in the first volume -- slightly confusingly itself titled Falling Walls -- Chetan's life after he completed his education, including his marriage and settling down in Lahore and then a few months spent in Shimla trying to write a book is presented, In the City a Mirror Wandering follows up closely, time-wise -- he just returned from Shimla a few days earlier -- but only covers a single day-in-the-life, as Chetan is passing through his childhood hometown of Jalandhar ("after a long absence") amd, while there, figured, as he explains to one of the people he meets: "Why not take a look at my old haunts ?" Over the course of the day, and the novel, he wanders the city and encounters friends and acquaintances from his youth, and sees what has (and hasn't) become of them.

While set on a single day, these many encounters with figures from his past allow Chetan to dredge up old memories; as in Falling Walls, much space is devoted to descriptions of events from years earlier, filling out the character-portrait of Chetan (and the portrait of small-city India in those times) more fully. While several of Chetan's personal crises -- wondering what he should do with his life; pining over loves out of reach -- are lingering ones that were also addressed in Falling Walls, here the focus is more direct and intense, crammed into the one day, a more compressed turning point.

In the City a Mirror Wandering begins with short sections that also recapitulate the significant events from the previous novel -- and, especially, his disappointment over the loss of Neela, married off despite their mutual attraction; the novel opens shortly after her wedding. If Neela's behavior around Chetan was perhaps more playful -- she is really just a quite young girl, more child than seductress in how she acted -- it was intense and deeply-felt on his part; his disappointment at having now completely lost her weighs heavily on him. Neela remains on his mind through much of his day, and he also seeks out and catches a brief glimpse of an earlier love, Kunti, as he continues to be dissatisfied with his present-day situation:

Why did Chetan want to see her again ? Perhaps he didn't want to see her so much as to gain contact with those joyful days that had passed by as if in a dream -- yet, just as in a dream, his sweet memories had evaporated as well ...

He himself didn't make more than fifty rupees a month ... he passed his days in profound want and was trying to feed his ego by puffing up his own accomplishments, while all his friends were making great strides and coming out ahead of him.

'This arrant fool, this totally unintelligent Laloo, who ran away from home six times, who wandered off God knows where, now sits here calmly, a successful businessman,' Chetan thought, and for a moment, he felt jealous of his indecisive friend, with his runny nose and rheumy eyes; but the next moment, he shook off the feeling. He was an intellectual story-writer after all, a newspaper man; his wealth lay in his power. And this guy was a Baniya with a dense brain ...

My attention is directed neither at my previous birth nor the next one. I want to make this birth successful and happy.

He'd thought of him as a sinner, a scoundrel, a cruel man, an alcoholic and a gambler, a carouser. But what was there in the house for such an impulsive man ? He didn't believe in prayers and worship, fasting and customs and rules -- their house must have seemed an enormous void for his art-loving soul, and if he ran out of the house just as soon as he came in, was that surprising ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 September 2019

Penguin India publicity page

Excerpt

Introduction by Daisy Rockwell (excerpt)

Profile in Business Line

See Index of Indian literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

Indian author Upendranath Ashk (उपेन्द्रनाथ अश्क; اوپندر ناتھ اشک) lived 1910 to 1996.

