the complete review - fiction

The Tale of the Missing Man



by

Manzoor Ahtesham



Hindi title: दास्तान ए लापता

Translated and with an Afterword by Jason Grunebaum and Ulrike Stark

Our Assessment:



B : effective character portrait and interesting background

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . 9-10/2018 Rashi Rohatgi

From the Reviews :

"(C)harming and thoughtful (.....) Set in Bhopal before and after the Union Carbide tragedy, the meaninglessness of his particular sadness feels even more acute, the scorn of the doctors, friends, and family he turns to for help more understandable. And yet the book is not sorrowful at all. This is primarily because of the "authorial" intrusions, where a narrator interjects, framing the novel as not only about the minor tragedy of a misspent life but also the major tragedy of a misspent half-century of Indian independence." - Rashi Rohatgi, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Tale of the Missing Man is the tale of a lost soul. Zamir Ahmed Khan feels more than just off -- something so central to the novel that its opening chapter has him at a doctor's, looking for a diagnosis and help. But he doesn't even know how to describe what ails him:

How to describe this experience, so terrifying and painful ? Was his body off balance, or his mind ? Or was it an imbalance between body and mind ? He imagined something shifting between body and soul, a slipping.

Aspiring to be a writer and a scholar was one of Zamir Ahmed Khan's long-standing weaknesses.

School and home were as different as heaven and earth. School was coed, with nearly all the teachers women, while at home, according to family custom, even young girls were kept in purdah.

Something over the past few years had drawn a veil of alienation between Zamir Ahmed Khan and his city. The only connection that remained was during the lonely and wee hours of the night, pregnant with the possibility of meeting someone. Meet who ? Any face that could walk with him a few steps to indulge his old feeling for Bhopal.

A detailed map of all these places was locked in his head, but everything had changed so many times he couldn't keep track of the sequence.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 October 2018

:

See Index of Indian literature

About the Author :

Indian author Manzoor Ahtesham (मंजूर एहतेशाम) was born in 1948.

