the complete review - fiction

Human Matter



by

Rodrigo Rey Rosa



Spanish title: El material humano

Translated by Eduardo Aparicio

Our Assessment:



B : solid personal novel of contemporary Guatemala

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Libération . 8/7/2016 E. Franck-Dumas

From the Reviews :

"Ce recul amusé, ce goût pour l’absurde, l’on aime se dire, depuis le confort de notre propre situation, qu’on l’aurait adopté en pareil cas. Mais ne nous leurrons pas : c’est bien un châtiment, absurde, terrible et vraisemblablement infini, qu’on touche ici du doigt." - Elisabeth Franck-Dumas, Libération

The complete review 's Review :

Rodrigo Rey Rosa offers a (dis)claimer at the beginning of Human Matter, making sure readers go into the text aware that:

Though it may not seem to be,

though it may not want to seem to be,

this is a work of fiction.

For my own safety, and because some of the case opened after 1970 could still be active or pending in court, he asked me not to consult any documents dated after that year.

In any case, my interest in the Archive as novelistic material, which was beginning to fade, has now been reawakened because of this call.

It would not be wise to conclude anything on the basis of the chaotic and capricious information contained in a series of police files that resisted time and weathering by chance. The number of files that were lost or disintegrated into humus is certainly considerable. But the list shows the arbitrary and often perverse nature of our own unique justice system, which laid the foundations for the widespread violence that was unleashed on the country in the eighties and whose aftermath we are still living.

There are many clouds that hover over this valuable documentary collection; the dangers that lie in wait for it are great indeed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2019

Archivo Histórico de la Policía Nacional - official site

Digital Archive of the Guatemalan National Police Historical Archive

Profile by Ronald Flores

Q & A with Francisco Goldman in Bomb

About the Author :

Guatemalan author Rodrigo Rey Rosa was born in 1958.

