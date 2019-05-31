Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Sleepless Summer



by

Bram Dehouck



Dutch title: Een zomer zonder slaap

Translated by Jonathan Reeder

Originally published as A Sleepless Summer

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely black comedy, the many characters well-juggled

Sleepless Summer is set in the sleepy(-seeming) town of Blaashoek, a wind-hole kind of by the wayside. The city isn't that far away -- several characters regularly bicycle the seven miles, and there is a bus every hour -- but it's a generally quiet place that doesn't attract many visitors. It seems like a decent place to live, however: newcomer Saskia, a young woman recently escaped from an overbearing and violent grandfather who had taken advantage of her, now settled in town with the help of a supportive social services system, quickly takes to it:

Despite its modest size, Blaashoek offered its inhabitants all the amenities you could want: there was a butcher shop -- the butcher was a jovial fellow, and his wife always politely nodded hello -- and a small grocery, where the manager Patricia was always up for a chat. Saskia liked the town's casual friendliness.

She was starting to like it here in Blaashoek, and wanted to hold onto that feeling of living in a safe cocoon. Blaashoek had to become her new home, the place where she could be happy. Then the thought crossed her mind: now that they'd nabbed a murderer here, Blaashoek was safer than ever. There couldn't be two murderers in such a little town, could there she giggled. Out of the question.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 May 2019

About the Author :

Flemish author Bram Dehouck was born in 1978.

