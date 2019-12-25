Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - sociology

Not All Dead White Men



by

Donna Zuckerberg



Classics and Misogyny in the Digital Age

Our Assessment:



B : somewhat limited, but useful for its insights into a particular community

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Spectator . 3/11/2018 Natalie Haynes Times Higher Ed. . 15/11/2018 Rachel O’Neill TLS . 25/1/2019 Peggy Xu

From the Reviews :

"Her goal is to raise the question of whether classicists should be worried about these men and their sudden fondness for Ovid. It’s hard to know who else her book is aimed at: by her own admission, she has described only selected lowlights of misogyny in the ancient world, and it reads a great deal like a PhD thesis, filleted of its most academic elements for broader appeal. But Zuckerberg is right. Ignoring these people is no longer the answer." - Natalie Haynes, The Spectator





"The resulting analysis usefully elucidates the identitarian strains of Red Pill thinking, with Western Classics valued not so much for their content as for the fact that they are Western and classical. (...) For a non-classicist, one of the most educative aspects of the book is just how deep this well goes, as Zuckerberg faithfully reproduces passages of ancient texts that seem to revel in woman-hating. (...) I often had the impression that Zuckerberg was writing for an audience that already agreed with her. Readers are continually positioned as part of an enlightened collective whose disdain for the manosphere is assumed." - Rachel O’Neill, Times Higher Education





"(D)espite the richness and variety of Zuckerberg’s materials, she often falls just short of contextualizing them within debates that are more longstanding and far-reaching than her analyses suggest. (...) Overall, though, the book is an achievement: Zuckerberg’s writing is lucid, and her arguments, which sit at the juncture of classical philology, feminist theory and far-right internet culture, make impressive use of all three bodies of literature (if Red Pill Reddit threads can count as such). Not All Dead White Men is an admirable foray into the difficult and often distressing terrain of far-right politics, and an important contribution to the growing collection of essays, archives and discussions centred on the place of classics in today’s thorny political landscape." - Peggy Xu, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

In her Introduction, Donna Zuckerberg explains that Not All Dead White Men:

is about how men of the Red Pill use the literature and history of ancient Greece and Rome to promote patriarchal and white supremacist ideology. My goal is to lay bare the mechanics for this appropriation: to show how classical antiquity informs the Red Pill worldview and how these men weaponize Greece and Rome in service their agenda.

Their interpretations of the Classics should be approached not as readings of the ancient world, but rather as aspirational representations of the world they wish we inhabited.

Even though the myth of Hippolytus seems to conform perfectly to Red Pill narratives, searches of his name in the most popular Red Pill websites and subreddits return few results. This lack of interest is especially surprising considering that two of the Red Pill's favorite classical writers created literary versions of the myth: Seneca, the Stoic philosopher who unsuccessfully advised the emperor Nero on how to control his emotions, and Ovid

Classical scholars must accept that, in the twenty-first century, some of the most controversial and consequential discussions about the legacy of ancient Greece and Rome are happening not in the conventional realms of literature, theatre, and scholarship, but on the internet.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 December 2019

About the Author :

American classicist Donna Zuckerberg was born in 1987.

