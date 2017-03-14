Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Nabokov's Favorite Word

is Mauve



by

Ben Blatt



about the author

US subtitle: What the Numbers Reveal About the Classics, Bestsellers, and Our Own Writing

UK subtitle: The literary quirks and oddities of our most-loved authors

Our Assessment:



B : entertaining by-the-numbers insights into books and authors

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews:

From the Reviews :

"This leaves the reader with the feeling of having witnessed engaging parlor tricks instead of scholarly inquiry. But parlor tricks are fun, and so is this book." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Ben Blatt begins Nabokov's Favorite Word is Mauve by writing about Frederick Mosteller and David L. Wallace's 1963 paper, Inference in an Authorship Problem [pdf] -- which was, as the subtitle has it: A Comparative Study of Discrimination Methods Applied to the Authorship of the Disputed Federalist Papers. Mosteller and Wallace used statistical methods to try to determine the disputed authorship of twelve of the essays in The Federalist Papers, basically by comparing the frequency of common words in other works by the authors in question to those in the twelve The Federalist Papers-pieces. As it turns out, this is a very effective way of determining authorship: writers have 'tells' -- not just stylistic, but even as regards the usage of common words.

Remarkably:

The reason it works is that authors do end up writing in a way that is both unique and consistent, just like an actual fingerprint is distinct and unchanging.

[Point of comparison: this review -- excluding this sentence -- rates a 13.6 grade level on that index.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 May 2017

:

About the Author :

American writer Ben Blatt is also a statistician.

