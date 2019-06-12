Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Peeping Tom



Leo Marks



Peeping Tom was made into a film in 1960, directed by Michael Powell and starring Carl Boehm, Moira Shearer, and Anna Massey

B+ : tight, dark -- but obviously dependent on the visual element

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 2/12/2010 Michael Wood The NY Times . 14/10/1979 Vincent Canby The Spectator . 15/4/1960 Isabel Quigly Sunday Times . 10/4/1960 Dilys Powell The Times . 8/4/1960 Variety . 31/12/1959 .

From the Reviews :

"The film itself looks alternately stiff and stylish. People speak posh and actorly, the way they did in British movies before the 1960s took hold. (...) Peeping Tom is not an easy movie. It troubles us not just because its main character is troubled and murderous, or because we spend so much time looking at the world through his eyes and through his lens, and not even because we’re all voyeurs in the dark, in the nosy cinema or in front of the prying TV -- although we surely are that. What’s most deeply troubling about the film is its combination of fear as entertainment, of pleasure from the sight of fear in others, and the sheer lure of the machinery of moviemaking, the whirr of the camera wherever Böhm takes it, the glittering lights in the studio, the ladders, the scaffolding, the crews, the sealed-off rooms, the repeated takes, the elaborate sets, the impatient director, the incompetent star." - Michael Wood, London Review of Books





, written by Leo Marks, may be one of the limper suspense movies you've ever seen. (...) As interested as I am in films, the properties of the movie camera are not, for me, a subject of endless fascination. The movie camera is not magical. It's a tool, like a typewriter. I find it difficult to become morally outraged by and even more difficult to see this movie as anything more than an excruciatingly schematic, very solemn melodrama, quite badly acted by everyone." - "(W)ith all this -- a certain panache and skill in the making, and obviously deliberate intentions -- it turns out to be the sickest and filthiest film I remember seeing. (...) (A)ll sorts of talented people have been used to hideous effect." - Isabel Quigly, The Spectator





"Perhaps one would not be so disagreeably affected by this exercise in the lower regions of the psychopathic were it handled in a more bluntly debased fashion. (...) [Michael Powell] did not write Peeping Tom ; but he cannot wash his hands of responsibility for thise essentially vicious film." - Dilys Powell, Sunday Times





; but he cannot wash his hands of responsibility for thise essentially vicious film." - "Mr. Powell is a director who knows where he is going; if he makes a thriller, it will thrill. That this does so only intermittently is due to a clinical interest in the hero's psychopathology, which plants a good deal of text-book evidence for the obvious and gives us ample time to inspect it. There is, too, a fair amount of parochial humour about the film industry" - The Times





"This mixed-up young man is played rather stolidly by Karl Boehm. It is more the fault of the screenplay than the actor himself that one gets only a very superficial glimpse into the workings of his mind.(...) Powell has directed with imagination but he might well have tightened up the story line. The standout feature of Peeping Tom is some fascinating photography by Otto Heller, particularly in the film studio sequences. His use of color and shadow is most effective. Heller does much to give Peeping Tom a veneer which the story by Leo Marks does not entirely deserve." - Variety

The complete review 's Review :

The 1960 film Peeping Tom, written by Leo Marks and directed by Michael Powell, is notorious: "the film that destroyed Michael Powell's career", the back cover copy of the Faber edition of the screenplay repeats the popular impression. It certainly did not fare well upon its initial release, but has now come to be seen as a classic. Its (eventual) critical success certainly is in no small part due to Powell's direction and, especially, director of photography Otto Heller's camerawork, but Marks' original screenplay stands quite well on its own.

A Q & A by Chris Rodley with Marks is included in the Faber edition of the screenplay, providing some background into the fascinating Marks -- son of the co-owner of the famous 84 Charing Cross Road bookshop, fascinated with codes from an early age, and a leading figure in the Special Operations Executive organisation during World War II. After the war, he had some filmscripts in mind, got an agent, and she somehow arranged a meeting with Michael Powell:

I had the whole shootings script of Peeping Tom in my mind. You have to think visually if you're interested in codes. So I told it to him, shot by shot.

He wanted a record of a growing child ... complete in every detail -- as if such a thing were possible -- and he tried to make it possible by training a camera on me ... at all times ...



I never knew ... the whole of my childhood ... one moment's privacy ...

I want ... to photograph a murder ... while it's being committed --

I want ... to frighten ... someone ... to death ... and photograph ... their expression of fear ...

You'll be safe -- as long as I can't see you frightened -- so stand in the shadows, Helen ... please ...

MRS STEPHENS

Why don't you lie to me ? I'd never know ...



MARK

You'd know at once --

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 June 2019

Obituary in The Guardian

About the Author :

Leo Marks lived 1920 to 2001.

