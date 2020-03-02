

Homeland

(Marrow and Bone)



by

Walter Kempowski



German title: Mark und Bein

UK title: Homeland

US title: Marrow and Bone

Translated by Charlotte Collins

A- : impressive variation on the usual dealing-with-the-past novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 4/1/2019 Eileen Battersby The Guardian . 20/12/2018 Melissa Harrison London Rev. of Books . 20/6/2019 Blake Morrison The Observer . 17/11/2019 Ben East The Times . 10/11/2018 James Marriott TLS . 25/1/2019 Lucian Robinson

From the Reviews :

"The emotional punch of Kempowski's satirical narrative lurks throughout. Homeland , first published in Germany under the grittier title Mark und Bein (“Marrow and Bone”) in 1992, now out in English for the first time, remains fresh, wise, very funny and intuitive. History is everywhere, as is mankind's bad behaviour. (...) Poised and well observed, Homeland is remarkable, a very human narrative featuring a likeable Everyman. For all the robust humour, there are moments of dazzling clarity capable of turning the heartiest laugh into a sudden gasp of empathy." - Financial Times, Eileen Battersby





, first published in Germany under the grittier title (“Marrow and Bone”) in 1992, now out in English for the first time, remains fresh, wise, very funny and intuitive. History is everywhere, as is mankind's bad behaviour. (...) Poised and well observed, is remarkable, a very human narrative featuring a likeable Everyman. For all the robust humour, there are moments of dazzling clarity capable of turning the heartiest laugh into a sudden gasp of empathy." - "When history does catch up with him it's briefly devastating, but quickly internalised. There can be no healing catharsis, Kempowski suggests, as Jonathan returns to Hamburg, untransformed. (...) Homeland walks a tightrope between black humour and horror" - Melissa Harrison, The Guardian





walks a tightrope between black humour and horror" - "Though played out as none-too-subtle comedy, the conflict between Jonathan and Frau Winkelvoss -- he is for historical truth, however uncomfortable; she is for living in the now -- goes to the heart of the matter confronting Germans in the second half of the 20th century: how important is it to remember ? Might it be more helpful to forget ?" - Blake Morrison, London Review of Books





"(I)t is a funny, thoughtful and empathetic journey into the eastern European psyche, as seen through the eyes of a Hamburg-based freelance journalist on a somewhat bizarre commission" - Ben East, The Observer





"Kempowski's stripped-back prose is at its most affecting when he explores Jonathan's memories of 1945. His brilliantly understated use of free indirect style gives Jonathan's thoughts about his past a convincing interiority. (...) The comedy of the Polish journey never fits entirely comfortably with Jonathan's reflections on his parents' fate, but its levity prevents Homeland from becoming over-portentous. At its best Kempowski's novel, limpidly rendered into English by Charlotte Collins, is a subtly devastating portrait of how a life can be defined by memories of past suffering, even when those memories appear to be submerged under a calm surface." - Lucian Robinson, Times Literary SupSupplement

The complete review 's Review :

Homeland -- published in the US, in a closer approximation of the original German title, as Marrow and Bone -- centers around forty-three-year-old Jonathan Fabrizius, long a typical German 'eternal student' (though now having given up the pretense of any studies and remaining enrolled at university merely for the health insurance) and nominally a freelance journalist. He can't -- and doesn't have to -- live off his apparently not very impressive commissions, as the uncle who raised him, a successful business man who owns a furniture factory, still supports him with a monthly allowance. Jonathan shares his Hamburg apartment with his girlfriend, the considerably younger Ulla Bakkre de Vaera, though they keep, and sleep in, separate rooms; when Ulla wants some physical intimacy she'll whistle for him -- but afterwards he's expected to return to his own room.

Ulla is looking for a bit more permanence in her life -- though hardly from Jonathan; they've been together for three years, but it's more a functional than passionate relationship. It's her birthday when the novel begins, and she certainly feels like it's time for her employment-situation to become more substantial and secure; unlike Jonathan, she doesn't want to continue just to putter on as she has been:

Her part-time status had to change; that was what she was working towards. Twenty-nine years old and still not in regular employment !

None of these terrible images left the slightest impression on Ulla. As her studies had taught her, she considered only their formal aspects: the diagonals, for example, connecting extreme martyrdom with salvific objects, or the barely detectable way an artist had used light and shade to create emphasis, conveying a deeper meaning to the observer.

As far as suffering was concerned, this guaranteed him an unparalleled advantage over his friends.

The Santubara Company wanted to set up a test-driving tour for motoring journalists to convince them of the outstanding quality of its latest eight-cylinder model. Any such tour would, of course, have to be carefully prepared in advance. Would Jonathan care to help with this ?

[Kempowski's point is taken, but this is a stretch: Poland's 1988 GNP was around US$244 billion, while the turnover (revenue) of the largest company in the world that year -- GM -- was just over US$100 billion (which was way ahead of runner-up Exxon Mobil, at US$76 billion).]

If he were a Pole, and if he'd had any say at all in what happened back in the year of patriotic victory, he would have distorted the German place names beyond all recognition.

After breakfast they got into an argument over whether they should drive on to Stutthof, a concentration camp that didn't appear in any encyclopedia.

'Oh, no, that's taking things too far,' said Frau Winkelvoss, who had flown halfways round the world to get herself a child. She'd had a teacher who had talked, incessantly, for years, about all that Jewish stuff, always showing those terrible pictures. That had been enough for her, thank you. And then she proceeded to talk about how the Germans had shot Jews in Poland and had even gone on to gas them in Auschwitz.

He would have to bring something back for his girlfriend, he was aware of that. The four-colour print of The Last Judgement wasn't enough. Perhaps a coffee-table book about Stutthof concentration camp ?

The longer he thought about it the clearer his 'homeland' became to him. But did he yearn for it ? No, because he still had it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 December 2020

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

German author Walter Kempowski lived 1929 to 2007.

