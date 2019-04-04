|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Resurrection of Maltravers
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : meandering, and not quite sharp enough
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is based on the German original, and any translations are my own; I have not seen Joachim Neugroschel's translation.]
The Resurrection of Maltravers is the story of Count Georg Maltravers' death --- one that doesn't quite take at the initial go-round.
Nobility of the highest order -- he humbly notes he's: 'one of the peaks of the towering mountain range of nobility' -- he's also descended to dishonorable depths, the novel opening with him returning from serving a twenty-two month prison sentence.
He returns to the household of his brother -- and detested sister-in-law -- and settles in reasonably well for a while, but then doesn't recover well from a hunting accident, remains bedridden -- and dies.
Style is, basically, something inauthentic. Only people who have nothing else have it. Truly fine people have no styleExactly what plans Maltravers has in mind for Henrikstein long remain unclear, but clearly he is using him to get particular women to fall for him -- as they quite readily do. Henrikstein goes along with most of this -- though he's head over heels in love with working girl Lola, and is more interested in getting his confidence back so he can get back into the boxing ring. Things apparently progress reasonably well -- if slowly -- though Maltravers finds himself inconveniently frequently recognized by people from his old life: his attempts to present himself as Fortescue keep being undermined by people who are certain he is good old Count Maltravers.
First one and then the second con fall somewhat flat -- more or less working out half as intended (leading to a divorce and a broken engagement) but not quite in the way they should have, and culminate in one very dissatisfied man looking to get satisfaction from the one he blames -- Henrikstein.
The Resurrection of Maltravers quite entertainingly meanders through several European capitals (before concluding in Venice), always poised and sure of himself Maltravers muddling through even when he is rather down and out, accompanied most of the way by a naïve and slightly confused Henrikstein. They mingle in the best circles, in which Maltravers of course feels at ease: nothing can diminish the nobleman in him: 'One is what one is', he tells his brother, and he is indeed, to the core, built up entirely on his titled-family roots: for him, noblesse oblige, in every respect. The fine dining and going out and mingling among the upper crust is well done (and the boxing scenes are decent too), while Lernet-Holenia also consistently makes clear that these are just the remnant of a bygone age: the Count's world -- the one he truly reveled (and belonged) in -- has died, with only these after-echoes left, less pale imitation than shadow.
Maltravers is often cryptic and secretive about his doings, and Lernet-Holenia doesn't really manage this in a way that would make the story more suspenseful. Dribbling out the reveals -- of who wants what done, and their motivations -- doesn't work as well here -- but then Lernet-Holenia does seem more concerned with atmosphere and character than plot (though in fact the plot, in summary, is decent -- it's simply unfolded somewhat awkwardly). Set scenes, including the one where a family eagerly joins in the grand procession to present their daughter at court, to the Italian king, and is turned away at the last minute, are neatly presented, and the increasingly philosophical Maltravers waxes entertainingly wise, in well-phrased sentences, but the novel isn't entirely gripping -- not nearly as much as, given both its pieces and the plot and ideas behind it, one would expect it to be.
Impressive in concept -- a neat reflection on a dying age, attempts at recreation, and strict class hierarchies (and their crumbling) -- and, bit by bit, its realization, The Resurrection of Maltravers is a decent yet still slightly disappointing entertainment.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Austrian author Alexander Lernet-Holenia lived 1897 to 1976.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review