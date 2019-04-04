

the complete review - fiction

The Resurrection of Maltravers



by

Alexander Lernet-Holenia



German title: Die Auferstehung des Maltravers

Translated by Joachim Neugroschel

Our Assessment:



B : meandering, and not quite sharp enough

From the Reviews :

"What no summary can convey, though, is that plot is where the lyrical or poetic element of Lernet-Holenia's fiction resides; like Kafka, whom he otherwise does not resemble, Lernet-Holenia weaves his most intimate hopes and dreams into the texture of what happens next. (...) (A) book that begins as a crystalline farce and then modulates downward toward resignation and release -- the whole so prescient of what will emerge from the decaying, mid-1930s world the novel portrays that one can hardly believe it was written just then and not many years later." - Larry Kart, Chicago Tribune





"This first English edition of a tale by Lernet-Holenia (...) captivatingly vivifies the European between-wars shattering and re-creation of values." - Publishers Weekly





"Sein allzu widerspruchsvoller Charakter, nimmt nicht nur seiner Funktion als Hauptfigur im Buche die Größe, er entwertet von vornherein auch den Höhepunkt seines zweiten Lebens und der Fabel." - Ruth Lutz, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the German original, and any translations are my own; I have not seen Joachim Neugroschel's translation.]

The Resurrection of Maltravers is the story of Count Georg Maltravers' death --- one that doesn't quite take at the initial go-round. Nobility of the highest order -- he humbly notes he's: 'one of the peaks of the towering mountain range of nobility' -- he's also descended to dishonorable depths, the novel opening with him returning from serving a twenty-two month prison sentence. He returns to the household of his brother -- and detested sister-in-law -- and settles in reasonably well for a while, but then doesn't recover well from a hunting accident, remains bedridden -- and dies.

His death proves to be convincing -- but temporary: in the dead of night he rises from his coffin in the family chapel. He takes stock of his situation, and decides a second chance at life isn't a bad idea: without telling anyone he collects his things and takes off into the night. The next day, his brother finds the coffin is empty but decides not to trouble himself or anyone else about it -- better to be rid of the blot on the family name, one way or another -- , and they go through with the funeral, everyone else then convinced the good Count is dead and buried.

His obituary reveals a bit more about him: twice-married, he went through his wives' fortunes as well as his own, and lived a wild life as one of the last of the titled adventurers of the nineteenth century -- before his ignominious fall, reduced to a card cheat.

With his passport, made out in his actual name, Georg Hugh Fortescue, the Count of Maltravers has a handy fall-back identity, and makes his way to Prague. He surprises a friend there -- who returns from his funeral to find him in his home -- and quite quickly sets about planning his next coup and new life.

Maltravers' plan essentially involves grooming someone to follow in his footsteps, to build someone up in his own image, at least to the extent possible: firmly convinced that nobles are a breed apart, he recognizes that some things just can't be changed. But people are easily fooled, and for his purposes appearances matter more than reality -- which is why he settles on failed boxer Henrikstein, a dashing young man whom Maltravers feels he can transform. Much of the fun is seeing Maltravers' philosophy put into practice: so, for example, he takes care not to dress his new charge up too well: someone so striking-looking shouldn't be too well dressed, he believes. (Finding a tailor up to that peculiar task -- of tailoring less than perfect suits -- proves one of many hurdles.) Similarly, he warns of being seen in too-fine and tastefully decored restaurants:

Style is, basically, something inauthentic. Only people who have nothing else have it. Truly fine people have no style

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 April 2019

:

Adelphi publicity page

See Index of German-language literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

About the Author :

Austrian author Alexander Lernet-Holenia lived 1897 to 1976.

