Tagebücher
Our Assessment:
(--) : impressively assembled and presented, and providing a fascinating glimpse into Carnap's life
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Tagebücher Band 2: 1920–1935 is the second in the planned five volume edition of Rudolf Carnap's diaries and, as the editors note right at the outset in their Introduction, the fifteen years covered here encompass the most significant period of Carnap's intellectual biography.
As was the case with volume one, the biographical section of the Introduction again serves as a useful overview and guide to Carnap's life in these years, but much of the diaries here then does go beyond mere supporting material to that, as Carnap mostly does offer a somewhat more detailed record than in the earlier diaries -- and also is a bit more open, both about his personal life and in his opinions.
Nachmittags Gödel hier; mit ihm auf den Berg spazieren. Über Hilberts Aufsatz; über Prag; über Sozialismus; Gödel liest Lenin und Trotzki, ist für Planwirtschaft und Sozialismus und interessiert sich für den Mechanismus des Einflusses der Wirtschaft, z.B. des Finanzkapitals, auf die Politik.There are interesting insights into many of those he deals with, such as the observation about Gödel: "Er denkt scharfsinnig" ('He thinks astutely'), or his impression when he first meets Wittgenstein, in 1927: "Sehr interessanter, origineller, sympathischer Mensch" ('Very interesting, original, sympathetic person') -- despite Wittgenstein being 'vehemently against Esperanto'. (Carnap continues his interest in Esperanto, and attends several Esperanto conferences; only later does he immerse himself -- but then also more intensely -- in learning English.)
There is also more about and from Carnap's personal life, as his marriage to Elisabeth moves towards divorce. (Later, he will note his 'Eheuntauglichkeit' ('unfitness for wedlock').) Always forthright with one another, he and Elisabeth recognize already in 1923 they're ill-matched: "Wir sprechen über unser verlorenes Abenteuertum. Wir brauchen beide Freiheit" ('We talk about our lost adventurousness. We both need freedom'). Later, he describes a 'last night' with her in 1928, where he notes her words, "Jetzt nimmt wohl der Rudi Abschied von mir" ('I guess now Rudi is taking his leave from me'), a rare occasion of him quoting anyone. An interesting detour also came earlier, when he spent several months with her and her father's family in Mexico. Here there are both nice descriptions of some of what he experienced -- such as going to see a solar eclipse -- and the concern about her father's business-dealings. Elisabeth's father is a real piece of work -- and thinks nothing of having his son-in-law do endless paperwork for him: for quite a while, Carnap devotes a considerable amount of time basically as his secretary ("5 Stunden für Papa getippt" ('Typed for Papa for five hours')).
The economic situation in Germany does also lead to some financial concerns, though these are rarely at the forefront (or truly desperate -- at least not the extent that he complains much about hardships). But he does admit at one point, in early 1924:
Ich überlege jetzt oft Pläne zum Geldverdienen (Spekulieren in Paris; Feuerversicherungsagentur; Motorradgeschäft mit Albrecht; Schule mit Flitner bei ‡Bondy‡; usw.)(Needless to say, these plans went nowhere -- though they are so far-fetched that they do suggest some measure of desperation.)
The many trips to the dentist he records do suggest considerable issues with his teeth, and there are other health issues he addresses. While he only occasionally mentions his reading her -- though the reading list-appendix does list seven-hundred-odd books he read during this period --, he does mention going to the theater and especially to films, sometimes going to the cinema twice in one day. Numerous films are mentioned, often with (very) short judgements (e.g. 'Good'). And in 1929 he takes his first dance lesson ("Fox, Tango, English Waltz, macht Spaß, wenn auch ohne Musik" ('Fox(-trot), tango, English waltz, it's fun, even if there's no music')). A winter-sports enthusiast, he often goes skiing -- and is quite taken by the ski-jumping he sees on the Semmering ("gewaltig, wie die Kerls daherfliegen" ('tremendous, how the fellows fly through the air')), even if 44 meters (jumped by Dagfin(n) Carlsen, with 'splendid posture' on the large hill) was the best they could do in those days.
Politics naturally intrude in this time, and there is some discussion of it -- though notably Carnap tends only to record others' (varied) opinions on the states of affairs. He is in Vienna during the July Revolt of 1927, his entry on the 15th reading:
Unruhen in Wien (Erregung der Arbeiterschaft wegen der Freisprechung der Schattendorfer Arbeitermörder; Demonstration, Schießen der Polizei, Justizpalast in Brand, sinnloses Schießen der Polizei in Passanten). Ich bleibe drinnen.The entry is typical, the significant events presented parenthetically -- and Carnap staying out of it. Not that he was politically disinterested: repeatedly he notes that politics is discussed, with a variety of people, and presumably at these times he has his say -- but he shares almost none of that here. One does, however, certainly get a sense of his increasing unease with the situation in Europe, and his (and others') efforts to find positions in the United States, including in his efforts to improve his English.
Typical, too, is the scene from among the last entries in these diaries, from the Atlantic crossing -- where he records (only):
Es wird schöneres Wetter. Darum nehmen wir Deckstühle, liegen darin und lesen (englische Dramatik, Hitlers „Mein Kampf“)There's also a photograph of Carnap reading on deck; Mein Kampf is the last volume on the reading-list for this diary -- the penultimate one having been Brecht's Threepenny Novel (about which he regrettably records nothing).
(As in the previous volume, the reading list is tantalizing in its depth and variety, and one wishes to know (much) more of what Carnap thought as he read, say, Steppenwolf or Journey to the End of the Night, as he did in 1933.)
Carnap's relationships with women feature fairly prominently throughout this volume, notably then also with Ina, whom he married in 1933. As the editors note, he was, however, not a very dedicated father, and the children rate surprisingly little mention.
As in the first volume of the diaries, the apparatus surrounding Carnap's entries is very helpful, from the thorough Introduction to the listings of university-courses Carnap attended and then taught. The selection of accompanying photographs is extensive -- forty-eight of them -- and, of course, the reading-list is fascinating all by itself.
Though more accessible -- more readable, as it were, -- than the earlier diaries, Tagebücher Band 2: 1920–1935 too remains more secondary reading, supporting material for those looking into the next layer, whether regarding Carnap's work (or that of the Vienna Circle) or his biography. There are rewards for those who simply work their way through it, too -- but it is a great deal of material, and quite a mix of it too. Beyond that, too, it is also simply an impressive work of scholarship and publishing.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 November 2022
Philosopher Rudolf Carnap lived 1891 to 1970.
