Twenty Thousand Leagues

under the Seas



by

Jules Verne



French title: Vingt mille lieues sous les mers

Translated and with an Introduction by William Butcher

There are numerous other translations, including by Lewis Page Mercier (1872), Henry Frith (1876), Anthony Bonner (1962), Mendor T. Brunetti (1969), Emanuel J. Mickel (1992), Frederick Paul Walter (2010), and David Coward (2016)

There have been several film versions of Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Seas, including the 1954 film directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Kirk Douglas, James Mason, and Peter Lorre

Extrapolation . Spring/2001 Jie Lu 19th-Cent. French St. . Fall/Winter 2000/1 Arthur B. Evans

From the Reviews :

"Butcher's translation of this novel, thus, exemplifies the ideal of adequate style as well as strong details. One of the strong impressions that the reader gets from browsing over this edition is the ultra-sincerity and high-standard scholarship of the translator, as well as his minute consideration for the reader's convenience, knowledge necessity, and referential need." - Jie Lu, Extrapolation





"So how do Butcher's new "Oxford World's Classics" versions of these three Jules Verne novels stack up against the many other English translations that are currently available ? The answer is simple. In terms of their textual integrity and scholarly substance, they are the best of the lot. Although I may occasionally quibble over his choice of a specific word or phrase (...), Butcher's translations are generally excellent and very faithful to Verne's original prose and stylistic idiosyncracies." - Arthur B. Evans, Nineteenth-Century French Studies

The complete review 's Review :

For many of Jules Verne's books -- certainly the better-known ones, such as this one -- readers have (and should know they have) a choice among translations. Unfortunately, Verne's work has often been manhandled in translation -- certainly in the case of Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Seas where, as William Butcher notes in the Introduction to his own (1998) translation (the one under review here):

Lewis Mercier's 1872 translation was typical of the time: adequate on 'style' but extremely weak on details. Also, about 22 per cent of the novel is missing ! Since then, over half of the editions have reproduced Mercier, many of them making further minor changes without, unfortunately, referring back to the French; and it is often the editions that protest the most about poor translation which are themselves the least faithful and the most Mercier-like !

Not only had he placed himself outside humanity's laws, but he had made himself independent, free in the strictest sense of the world, out of all reach !

You came and discovered a secret no man on earth must penetrate -- the secret of my entire existence. And you imagine that I am going to send you back to shore, where nothing is known about me any longer ? Never ! By holding you, it is not you that I am protecting, but myself.

'You must be very well off then ?'

'Infinitely sir, and without undue difficulty I could pay off the ten billion francs of France's debt.'

The worthy fellow persisted in seeing in the captain of the Nautilus, merely one of those unrecognized scientists, who return humanity's indifference with mistrust. For him he was still a misunderstood genius, tired of the disappointments of the earth, who had taken sanctuary in that inaccessible environment where he could freely exercise his abilities. But in my view this theory explained only one of Captain Nemo's sides.

It was not common misanthropy that had enclosed Captain Nemo and his companions in the flanks of the Nautilus, but a monstrous or sublime hatred that time could not diminish.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 November 2022

:

About the Author :

French author Jules Verne (1828-1905) is one of the bestselling writers of all time.

