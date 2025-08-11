|
The Final Girl Support Group
Our Assessment:
B : fun premise and decent suspense, if all a bit too cinematically hectic
The complete review's Review:
The Final Girl Support Group is narrated by Lynnette Tarkington, one of the 'final girls' of the title.
A 'final girl' is the one who survives, the one who, against all odds, ends the spree the crazed killer has gone on -- familiar especially from slasher movies.
But Lynnette and the others in her group are real 'final girls' -- the films and sequels based on their real-life stories.
(Lynnette is, as she is sometimes reminded, not a true final girl -- she survived a brutal attack, but she wasn't the one to confront and take down the killer.)
Dani became self-sufficient, Adrienne got into self-help, Marilyn married up and buried her head in the sand, Hether got high, Julia went activist. Me ? I learned how to protect myself.Lynnette is extremely safety-conscious -- paranoid, basically -- taking incredible steps to make sure she is not being followed, and having turned her apartment into a secure sort of fortress which she barely ever dares leave.
As Lynnette explains: "The things that happened to us never end" -- and now it's not only the old trauma and the ongoing concerns they have to deal with, but a whole new threat, as the quickly unfolding events sure look like someone is hunting down these final girls.
Lynnette is very clear about the (always) immediate dangers when she speaks to recent survivor Stephanie Fugate and her parents and counters dad's reässurances that it's all:
"Nothing, sweetie," Ken says, putting one big, calming dad hand on her shoulder. "You're absolutely one hundred percent safe here."Lynnette also realizes that whoever has started on this new spree has inside knowledge of the group, knowing things that only the intimate circle of six, plus Dr.Carol, could know about. She realizes, too: "They knew because they read it in a book", as one of the members of this group has documented it all -- and, indeed,, they all get a copy of the manuscript that reveals all their dark secrets .....
Lynnette's instincts -- of survival -- are to flee, and she does. But she's also determined to figure out who is behind all this and put a stop to it -- and, along the way, she grabs Stephanie, taking her along for the ride because she thinks she is the only one who can keep the girl safe.
All the final girls understandably have trust-issues, and one of the difficulties Lynnette faces is getting people to believe or at least listen to her, as even the other group members come to have good reason to turn away from her. Yet she also gets some help from somewhat unexpected sources.
As one of the other group members bluntly tells her: "Lynnette, your people skills are shit", and that proves something of a problem as Lynnette tries desperately to keep the other final girls from getting killed -- and from becoming the final girl of the final girl herself ..... Rushing along, she also jumps to some too-quick conclusions, with snowballing effect. As one might expect, things get very messy (and quite bloody).
The Final Girl Support Group makes for decent slasher-film-type suspense -- just missing the creepy music -- and it should make for an entertaining scary movie. As fiction, it's a bit too hectic, the near-constant frantic rush limiting exposition, with Lynnette's perspective rather narrow (and focused on what's ahead, though without always sharing what she's thinking with the reader). One-page documentary-type bits interspersed between the chapters -- different types of reactions to, commentary on, and evidence from various 'final girl'-events -- at least shed some additional light on the phenomena (including that of the widespread-obsession with both perpetrators and victims).
Hendrix both pays homage to the genre and pokes fun at it. He offers some decent twists to the story -- including who is behind the killings (though without really exploring motivation sufficiently) -- and it reads easily and quickly enough. Still, he doesn't take anywhere near full advantage of the possibilities of the written form in presenting the story; it's already too much simply like the film version will be -- and it looks like it will work better on the screen.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2025
Grady Hendrix is an American author.
