The Final Girl Support Group



by

Grady Hendrix



B : fun premise and decent suspense, if all a bit too cinematically hectic

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 13/8/2021 Lisa Tuttle The NY Times Book Rev. . 6/6/2021 Danielle Trussoni USA Today B+ 13/7/2021 Barbara VanDenburgh

From the Reviews :

"Hendrix’s cinematic knowledge is deployed with skill, and it’s not necessary to be a fan of slasher movies to enjoy this very clever, gleefully violent, self-aware deconstruction of the genre" - Lisa Tuttle, The Guardian





"That sense of collective female triumph is what makes Grady Hendrix’s new novel, The Final Girl Support Group (...) such a great read. (...) Though the final girls’ plight has all the scares of great horror fiction, there is an element of truth in their situation that will be recognizable to anyone who has experienced real trauma." - Danielle Trussoni, The New York Times Book Review





"Steeped in tropes of '70s and '80s slasher cinema and paying tribute to the young women who survived slaughter onscreen, Final Girl indulges but doesn't coast on nostalgia, and is itself a page-turning thriller with survival on the line. (...) While itself a wickedly entertaining page-turner that indulges readers' appetites for slashers, Final Girl also smartly psychoanalyzes it." - Barbara VanDenburgh, USA Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Final Girl Support Group is narrated by Lynnette Tarkington, one of the 'final girls' of the title. A 'final girl' is the one who survives, the one who, against all odds, ends the spree the crazed killer has gone on -- familiar especially from slasher movies. But Lynnette and the others in her group are real 'final girls' -- the films and sequels based on their real-life stories. (Lynnette is, as she is sometimes reminded, not a true final girl -- she survived a brutal attack, but she wasn't the one to confront and take down the killer.)

Lynnette notes early on that: "we were creatures of the eighties and the world has moved on" -- but the final girls only have to some extent (that's why they still get together in a support group run by Dr. Carol Elliott, as they have for sixteen years), and others haven't forgotten either, including some of the surviving incarcerated killers. Others, too, perhaps: at the beginning of the novel there's just been a mass-killing -- "six Camp Red Lake counselors who were shutting the place down for the season" -- , with sixteen-year-old -- and now bona fide final girl -- Stephanie Fugate apparently just managing to avoid becoming the seventh victim, getting the better of the killer. The killing is noteworthy not least because it is a near-repeat of what happened to one of the final girls who is in the group with Lynnette, Adrienne Butler, who, after her ordeal, had eventually bought Camp Red Lake and: "turned it into a retreat for victims of violence, mostly survivors of school shootings and kids who got away from their kidnappers".

The six who regularly meet with Dr.Carol -- a seventh, Chrissy, is considered: "a traitor, a masochist, a turn-coat, a liar. She's got Stockholm syndrome", collecting and trading 'murderabilia', mementos from the crimes and the killers -- all have dealt with their trauma in different ways, Lynnette summing up:

Dani became self-sufficient, Adrienne got into self-help, Marilyn married up and buried her head in the sand, Hether got high, Julia went activist. Me ? I learned how to protect myself.

"Nothing, sweetie," Ken says, putting one big, calming dad hand on her shoulder. "You're absolutely one hundred percent safe here."

"Your father is trying to reassure you," I say, making eye contact, my hand on her other shoulder. "In reality, you could be murdered at any moment by a deranged lunatic who kills final girls."

"I'm a final girl ?" she says in a high voice.

"You're not a final girl," her mother says.

"Yes," I say. "You are a final girl."

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2025

About the Author :

Grady Hendrix is an American author.

