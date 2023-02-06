Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Hospital



by

Han Song



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Hospital Author: Han Song Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2023) Length: 398 pages Original in: Chinese Availability: Hospital - US Hospital - UK Hospital - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Chinese title: 医院

Translated and with an Afterword by Michael Berry

Our Assessment:



B+ : creative metaphysical (and physical) journey-tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 30/9/2022 .

From the Reviews :

"Song's English-language debut delivers a long, twisted descent into madness and despair. (...) Though the amount of technical medical terminology may overwhelm casual readers, this dystopian tale skillfully balances delusion, disillusionment, and disdain. Readers are in for a dark, difficult trip down the rabbit hole." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Hospital -- the first volume of a trilogy -- begins with a Prologue that, at least in its opening, suggests some fairly standard science fiction fare will follow, with a spaceship, the SS Mahamayuri traveling to Mars. The old world order had collapsed on Earth after another world war, with Buddhism having become: "the dominating belief system for a new era of humankind". Among the discoveries of this new time: "there are Buddhas all over the universe", and while he's not expected to make a return trip to Earth -- once was enough -- mankind has sent out ships and probes to possibly seek him out elsewhere, with Mars a promising candidate.

Arriving on Mars, the crew of the SS Mahamayuri does find birdlike lifeforms there -- and the remnants of a huge hospital complex, as also:

Before and after this incident, spacecraft traveling the solar system discovered the ruins of similar hospital-like structure, including red crosses, on Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, all of the planets' moons, and even some asteroids.

Someone or something had traveled to these worlds and built hospitals. But when ? And why ?

I started to grow increasingly anxious. "What exactly is wrong with me ?"

"What's wrong with you ?" the surgeon asked. "That's not something the patient needs to know. Your illness is the hospital's business." He couldn't have been more to the point.

Cities will transform into comprehensive superhospitals. Mayors will be hospital presidents, and their primary concern will be to ensure the health of every resident.

I realized just how complicated the situation really was. Everything was now on a completely different level.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 April 2023

About the Author :

Chinese author Han Song (韩松) was born in 1965.

