the complete review - fiction

A Borrowed Man



by

Gene Wolfe



Our Assessment:



B : a bit underwhelming as a mystery, but otherwise very nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Chicago Tribune . 5/11/2015 Gary K. Wolfe

From the Reviews :

"As these revelations emerge, so does a tantalizing picture of the oddly dystopian future they live in. (...) By this point the novel has spiraled outward into pure science fiction, and yet Wolfe knits it all together in the end with his characteristic grace and ingenuity -- and his trademark sense that there is a good deal more lurking just outside the edges of the frame." - Gary K. Wolfe, Chicago Tribune

The complete review 's Review :

A Borrowed Man is narrated by an Ern A. Smithe -- not the original one, a mystery writer, but rather a 'reclone', identical in appearance as he'd been:

grown from that guy's DNA and loaded up with his memories of things that had never happened to me and never could happen to me. "Implanted" was what they said; but all it really meant was that years and years of dead stuff had been read into me while I lay in a sort of coma.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 September 2024

About the Author :

American author Gene Wolfe lived 1931 to 2019.

