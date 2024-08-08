Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Talnikov Family



by

Avdotya Panaeva



general information | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Семейство Тальниковых

Translated and with an Introduction by Fiona Bell

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : lively not-so-happy-family portrait

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Talnikov Family is a family-account presented as a manuscript Found Posthumously among a Woman's Papers, but only a brief novel-concluding paragraph acknowledges this, the author/editor explaining: "Here ends the manuscript that chanced to fall into my hands". The novel itself is narrated by Natasha, and is a recollection of her childhood -- "at the hands of parents who are negligent and morally bereft", as that concluding note also sums up.

Natasha is one of many children in the Talnikov household, the opening passages already clearly setting the stage for what kind of family this is as Natasha recalls the death of her six-month-old sister, noting that:

At first, death made a strong impression on me, but given the complete indifference of those around me, and the absence of my father and mother, I concluded that death was not an important thing.

We were subjected to all sorts of punishments, indiscriminately and without bounds. Sunday was a day of massacre in our house. The innocents were punished in anticipation of their future crimes.

Mama answered tragically, "Well then, it's all settled now ! I hope that you may live together as happily as your mother and father."

I couldn't help whispering, "God forbid !"

After a while, no one spoke of Misha. Only sometimes I dreamed that he was alive and I was glad. We would talk, but then suddenly he would turn pale and leave me, saying, "Time to go to the grave." Then I would stare intently at his face, but instead of my brother I'd be looking at a hideous dead man.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 September 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

Columbia University Press publicity page

Q & A with translator Fiona Bell

See Index of literature from Russia

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Russian author Avdotya Panaeva (Авдотья Яковлевна Панаева) lived 1820 to 1893.

- Return to top of the page -