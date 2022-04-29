Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



In Praise of Good Bookstores



by

Jeff Deutsch



Our Assessment:



B : easily makes the case for why we need good bookstores, but not enough on how to make them viable

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 13/4/2022 Mia Levitin Forward . 22/3/2022 Steven G. Kellman Inside Higher Ed . 29/4/2022 Scott McLemee TLS . 3/6/2022 Oliver Balch The Washington Post . 4/5/2022 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"While Deutsch's paean is charmingly erudite, one gets a sinking feeling that he is preaching to the choir. Anyone drawn to a book called In Praise of Good Bookstores is unlikely to need convincing of their value as ruminative spaces. It would have been interesting to learn more about how the Seminary Co-op, which became the first bookstore to be run as a not-for-profit in 2019, is funded, and whether it might be an applicable model to support bookstores elsewhere." - Mia Levitin, Financial Times





is unlikely to need convincing of their value as ruminative spaces. It would have been interesting to learn more about how the Seminary Co-op, which became the first bookstore to be run as a not-for-profit in 2019, is funded, and whether it might be an applicable model to support bookstores elsewhere." - "His is a passionate plea for replacing the dominant business model that reduces books to revenue-producing commodities. (...) In a culture that fosters rampant aliteracy and homes devoid of any books, Deutsch is extolling not just good bookstores but also the vanishing world of thoughtful lives. His effort deserves praise." - Steven G. Kellman, Forward





"Without pushing the rain forest analogy too hard, I think of Deutsch as a kind of environmentalist, defining and defending the ecosystem required to sustain the well-being of people for whom reading is a vital necessity -- a way of being in the world." - Scott McLemee, Inside Higher Ed





"So what function do modern bookshops serve ? And how might they go about delivering it ? In Praise of Good Bookstores dives into these questions with brio and scholarship. (...) The only dud note concerns the trade's economic viability. The margin on books is already derisory. Add to that Deutsch's conviction that a bookshop's core attraction is a reflective browse and any prospect of profitability goes up in smoke." - Oliver Balch, Times Literary Supplement





dives into these questions with brio and scholarship. (...) The only dud note concerns the trade's economic viability. The margin on books is already derisory. Add to that Deutsch's conviction that a bookshop's core attraction is a reflective browse and any prospect of profitability goes up in smoke." - "Contrary to its cover blurbs, Jeff Deutsch's In Praise of Good Bookstores may be too high-minded to appeal to any but a few readers. Not only mildly academic in tone and lacking in amusing anecdotes, Deutsch constantly dresses his prose in borrowed finery: He can't write a paragraph without quoting someone." - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

In Praise of Good Bookstores can seem to be a rather curious title. For one, it's hard to imagine a counter-title, in opposition -- who, after all, could possibly be against 'good bookstores' ? -- while the 'good' already implies that the subject is inherently praiseworthy. But, while a fan of bookstores in general, author Jeff Deutsch is specifically making the case for the 'good' bookstore, an establishment that isn't simply a retail outlet:

The good bookstore sells books, but its primary product, if you will, is the browsing experience.

Our only model of bookselling, inherited from traditional retail, overvalues efficiency and neglects a wise inefficiency

(R)ecognizing that there was no place for us in the prevailing model of the financially sustainable bookstore, the Seminary Co-op established the model of the not-for-profit bookstore whose mission is bookselling. Rather than rely on the retail model -- buying cheap and selling dear -- our new model looks to financing from the gift economy to provide an articulation of the sort of work we are attempting.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2022

:

About the Author :

Jeff Deutsch is the director of the Seminary Co-op Bookstores in Chicago.

