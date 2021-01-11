Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Dark Domain



by

Stefan Grabinski



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

These stories were originally published in Polish in collections published between 1918 and 1922

Translated and with an Introduction by Miroslaw Lipinski

With an Afterword by Madaleine Johnson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : lush and genuinely creepy

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 8/2/2003 China Miéville

From the Reviews :

"Where Poe's horror is agonised, a kind of extended shriek, Grabinski's is cerebral, investigative. His protagonists are tortured and aghast, but not because they suffer at the caprice of Lovecraftian blind idiot gods: Grabinski's universe is strange and its principles are perhaps not those we expect, but they are principles -- rules - and it is in their exploration that the mystery lies. This is horror as rigour." - China Miéville, The Guardian

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Dark Domain collects eleven stories Stefan Grabiński first published between 1918 and 1922. He was best-known for his dark, fantastical stories, and these are prime examples of his horror-craft. Typical for them is the moment (here in 'The Wandering Train') where:

Something incalculable like a chimera, capricious like madness had arrived, and it shattered with one blow the traditional arrangement of things.

I possessed her in boundless suffering and longing, my senses intoxicated and my heart enraptured, my soul frenzied and my blood burning.

For Wrzemian had believed in what he had been writing; for he had acquired as time went on the firm conviction that any thought, even the most audacious, that any fiction, even the most insane, can one day materialize and see its fulfilment in space and time.

This notorious day-dreamer and sluggard was suddenly transformed into a dynamic, strong-willed with a feeling of self-worth.

The previously modest cemetery became, in a dozen years or so, a sepulchral masterpiece and the pride of Foscara, which in turn became the envy of other cities.

An unleashed heat -- animalistic, insatiable, primitive -- rocked their bodies and entangled them in a titanic embrace. The lustful female threw herself under his body, and humbly, like a young maiden, drew him into her with a craving movement of her thighs.

'Does the world which encompasses me exist at all ? And if it indeed exists, is it not created by thoughts ? Maybe everything is a fiction of some deeply meditating ego ? Somewhere out there in the beyond, someone is constantly, from time immemorial, thinking -- and the entire world, and with it the poor little human race, is a product of this perpetual reverie.'

The works of this strange man, saturated with rampant fantasy and imbued with strong individualism, gave a most unfavourable impression by inverting accepted aesthetic-literary theories and by mocking established pseudo-truths.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 January 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Dedalus publicity page

Stefan Grabiński at Culture.pl

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Polish author Stefan Grabiński lived 1887 to 1936.

- Return to top of the page -