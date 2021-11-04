

the complete review - fiction

Fast One



by

Paul Cain



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : bleak and action-(over)packed

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 29/10/1933 . The Washington Post . 28/3/2012 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"It is in truth a ceaseless welter of bloodshed and frenzy, a sustained bedlam of killing and fiendishness, told in terse staccato style, turned loose by mobs of Los Angeles gangsters to seize control of every lawless racket that fattens upon the opulent Pacific Coast. (...) (T)here's no minute's let-up in the saturnalia of "black-and-blue passion, bloodlust, death""" - The New York Times Book Review





"The narrative’s point of view is nearly always external: People talk, actions are starkly described, no explanations are given, and we can only guess what Kells or other characters are thinking. The prose is similar to Hemingway’s, but even leaner." - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Early on in Fast One protagonist Gerry Kells gets what sounds like a generous offer, but Kells shies away from it, explaining that he's sitting pretty for the moment, satisfied with life; in fact, he explains: "I don't want any part of anything". Like it or not, however, he gets sucked in to quite a few things over the course of this novel: the offers keep coming -- many so obvious that he immediately sees through them -- and he can't avoid getting wrapped up in some of them. And, when he's already mixed up in things, he figures he might as well try and turn them to his advantage (and profit) -- indeed, there are times he's positively gleeful about it: "Now watch things happen", he tells someone at one point, after he's just set some things in motion again.

Fast One is not short of action. We're less than halfway through the book when Kells tallies up: "I've been mixed up in five shootings in the last thirty-two hours". He gets repeatedly knocked unconscious, shot at (and, more than once, actually shot), wet. At least there's always some strong alcohol at hand -- despite this still being Prohibition times, Kells moves in circles where those (and many other) laws don't apply so strictly.

Kells has had some issues with the police -- it's one of the reasons he left New York for Los Angeles, as:

"I happened to be too close to a couple front-page kills," Kells went on. "There was a lot of dumb sleuthing and a lot of dumb talk. It got so, finally, when the New York police couldn't figure out a shooting any other way, I was it."

I've been double-crossed to death. I'm god-damned tired of it -- an' I need the dough.

"And ? ..."

"And you're in."

Kells said: "I'm out."

Crotti leaned back again, studied the gray tip of his cigar. He smiled slowly. "I think you're in," he said.

He glanced at the speedometer. "You'll have to do a little better. I think there's a fast one on our tail now."

She said: "The curves ..."

"I know, baby -- you're doing beautifully. Only a little faster." He smiled.

It was a little after six, full daylight, but the fog made it night.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 November 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Gutter Books publicity page

No Exit publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Paul Cain: An Introduction by Boris Dralyuk

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers under review

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American screenwriter and author Paul Cain (actually: George C. Sims) lived 1902 to 1966.

- Return to top of the page -