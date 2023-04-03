Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Trinity, Trinity, Trinity



by

Kobayashi Erika



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: トリニティ、トリニティ、トリニティ

Translated by Brian Bergstrom

Our Assessment:



B : creative, often compelling take

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 31/7/2022 Florentyna Leow

From the Reviews :

"The writing in Trinity, Trinity, Trinity features many line breaks and short paragraphs -- a common feature in modern Japanese literary prose -- which bring a necessary energy and forward momentum to the book. (...) The novel has its standout moments, occasionally treating readers to vivid details. (...) However, the book’s narrative is marred by its gratuitous and often heavy-handed inclusion of literary allusions and historical references (.....) To Kobayashi’s credit, it’s not easy to write a serious, critical literary novel that also manages to be immersive and enjoyable. Trinity, Trinity, Trinity is a laudable stab at the task, and while it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, it will undoubtedly find its audience/" - Florentyna Leow, The Japan Times

The complete review 's Review :

The mother of the narrator of (most of) Trinity, Trinity, Trinity has been doing poorly for a while now, having broken her leg the previous autumn, seemingly also triggering a rapid mental decline. To get their affairs in order, the narrator and her sister decided it was best to sell the family property and buy an apartment they can all share, including the narrator's thirteen-year-old daughter, and her mother -- the living situation they now found themselves in. When the novel opens, with a Prologue narrated by the mother, things have gotten worse for the old woman and the story proper then begins with her in hospital.

Other old people have been acting strangely, and eventually the narrator has to worry that her mother has joined the 'Trinity'-ranks. Sufferers of this disease -- its technical name "was something long and in English, But the initialism derived from it spelled TRINITY" --:

begin to pick up rocks and hold them to their ears. They become attracted to materials with high levels of radioactivity, and they are driven to try to collect them. They begin to suffer from aural hallucinations, and eventually descend into a state of delirium, prone to erratic speech and behavior.

Why should I be forced to confront these bitter memories from so long ago ?

Why must I dig these things back up that should have been thrown out, forgotten, buried deep in the ground ?

We found a stack of lacy brassieres and girdles in a rainbow of colors.

And behind them, a stone. A shiny, black stone.

Black, like the darkest part of night.

Black, like a curse.

I grabbed it with my hand.

I felt its stillness, its cold weight.

I suddenly grew frightened. I felt a darkness, like a mysterious voice, entering my body from where my fingers closed over the stone's cold surface, and I screamed and threw it away from me onto the floor.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 April 2023

:

Astra House publicity page

集英社 publicity page

Dalva publicity page

Q & A with Erika Kobayashi and translator Brian Bergstrom

See Index of Japanese literature

About the Author :

Japanese author Kobayashi Erika (小林エリカ) was born in 1978.

