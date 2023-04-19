

The Space Between Us



by

Zoya Pirzad



Persian title: یک روز مانده به عید پاک

Translated by Amy Motlagh

Our Assessment:



B+ : beautifully restrained but rich little novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail . 13/2/2014 Elizabeth Buchan L'Express . 31/8/2008 André Clavel

From the Reviews :

" The Space Between Us is slight, but rich in allusion and suggestion. The prize-winning Iranian-Armenian author is less concerned with a straightforward narrative as with the desire to encapsulate the important things which are left unsaid and undone. These are what haunt her story." - Elizabeth Buchan, Daily Mail





is slight, but rich in allusion and suggestion. The prize-winning Iranian-Armenian author is less concerned with a straightforward narrative as with the desire to encapsulate the important things which are left unsaid and undone. These are what haunt her story." - "Aux douleurs et aux désillusions du monde adulte, ce roman oppose les miracles de l'enfance, mais c'est aussi un voyage quasi ethnographique dans un Iran oublié que nous offre Zoyâ Pirzâd. Avec une prose débordante de nostalgie, sensuelle, attentive aux détails, aussi délicate qu'une miniature persane." - André Clavel, L'Express

The complete review 's Review :

The Space Between Us is a short novel narrated by Edmond Lazarian, each of its three parts set around Easter, years apart. (The original Persian title is 'One Day Before Easter'.) Edmond's family is part of the large Armenian community living in Iran.

The first part, 'Sour Cherry Stones', is set when Edmond is a twelve-year-old schoolboy, growing up in a "small coastal town" (presumably on the Caspian Sea). The local church is across the way, and the school is Armenian; the community almost entirely Christian -- though not the family of the school janitor. Edmond is close friends with "the Muslim janitor's daughter", Tahereh, who is also a classmate -- and excels at school, including in Armenian.

The second part, 'Seashells', is set years later, in Tehran, where Edmond is now principal of the Adab Armenian School. He is married, to Martha, and they have a nearly-grown daughter, Alenush. The focus here is on Alenush's announcement that she and her boyfriend, Behzad, have decided to marry. The fact that Behzad is not Armenian is devastating to Martha.

The final part, 'White Violets', jumps ahead yet again quite a few years. Alenush now lives abroad, and while Edmond is still the principal at his school, it is his vice-principal Danique who mostly handles the job now. Danique came to Tehran from Tabriz, and became a close friend of Martha's after taking the job at the school, even though they are very different, and from childhood on Alenush adored her auntie.

Each part deals both with the relationships between men and women, especially husbands and wives, while also addressing the issue of love and marriage outside one's community. For the Armenian community \which Edmond's family is a close part of, marriage outside it, to a "non-Armenian" is almost unthinkable -- and, for example:

Years before, when the daughter of one of our relatives had married an Englishman, Grandmother and Auntie Shakeh had refused to visit them until the birth of their daughter.

For school and church, I wear the cross. For prayers, it's Allah.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 April 2023

See Index of Persian and Iranian literature

About the Author :

Iranian author Zoya Pirzad (زويا پيرزاد) was born in 1952.

