Annihilation



by

Michel Houellebecq



Title: Annihilation
Author: Michel Houellebecq
Genre: Novel
Written: 2022 (Eng. 2024)
Length: 526 pages
Original in: French
French title: Anéantir

French title: Anéantir

Translated by Shaun Whiteside

With several illustrations

Our Assessment:



B : somewhat unfocused, but enough that makes it worthwhile

Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
The Economist . 12/2/2022 .
The Guardian . 13/9/2024 Sam Byers
Literary Review . 9/2024 Bartolomeo Sala
NZZ A 11/1/2022 Benedict Neff
New Statesman . 21/1/2022 Andrew Hussey
New Statesman . 17/9/2024 Rob Doyle
The NY Times Book Rev. D- 20/10/2024 Dwight Garner
The Observer . 8/9/2024 Anthony Cummins
El País . 23/6/2022 Javier Aparicio Maydeu
The Spectator B 21/9/2024 David Sexton
The Telegraph B+ 5/9/2024 Camilla Grudova
The Times . 20/9/2024 Michael Gove
TLS . 18/3/2022 Nelly Kaprielian

Review Consensus :



No consensus, but everyone agrees it's a softer, more sentimental Houellebecq here



From the Reviews :

"As ever, French literary critics have lamented Mr Houellebecq's flat prose. But it is well-suited to conveying the crushing mediocrity of both his characters' relationships and the physical landscape they inhabit. (...) From a novelist best-known for his nihilistic outlook, this upbeat arc is striking. (...) The last part of the novel takes an unusually tender turn." - The Economist





"Largely purged of the provocation and gleeful unpleasantness of his earlier work, Annihilation feels instead suffused with a particular kind of sadness -- overwhelming, numbing, at times deliberately and maddeningly boring. (...) Annihilation is a lengthy novel, and Houellebecq labours to make it feel longer. The colour palette is overwhelmingly grey; tension is almost superstitiously avoided. (...) Like most of Houellebecq’s work, though, the book sharpens as it advances." - Sam Byers, The Guardian





feels instead suffused with a particular kind of sadness -- overwhelming, numbing, at times deliberately and maddeningly boring. (...) is a lengthy novel, and Houellebecq labours to make it feel longer. The colour palette is overwhelmingly grey; tension is almost superstitiously avoided. (...) Like most of Houellebecq’s work, though, the book sharpens as it advances." - "Houellebecq gibt sich in Vernichten zwar nicht als besonderer Ästhet zu erkennen. Dafür beherrscht er aber auf ingeniöse Weise die Ironie. Alles vermag er in der Vieldeutigkeit zu halten. Famos verbindet er eine mitunter auf Macron und sein Kabinett anspielende Satire mit einer Persiflage auf zeitgenössische Esoterik sowie einer schauerlichen Dystopie über die «Vernichtung des Westens». Im Fokus steht allem voran der Verlust des Privaten und eine Pornografisierung aller Lebensbereiche." - Benedict Neff, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





zwar nicht als besonderer Ästhet zu erkennen. Dafür beherrscht er aber auf ingeniöse Weise die Ironie. Alles vermag er in der Vieldeutigkeit zu halten. Famos verbindet er eine mitunter auf Macron und sein Kabinett anspielende Satire mit einer Persiflage auf zeitgenössische Esoterik sowie einer schauerlichen Dystopie über die «Vernichtung des Westens». Im Fokus steht allem voran der Verlust des Privaten und eine Pornografisierung aller Lebensbereiche." - "In truth, much of the book is a slog. (...) The premise of the novel is intriguing but the pace is slow. It slackens further as we spend more time with Raison (.....) The plot becomes even more convoluted and at times you have the feeling of reading three books at once. The writing is often flat and overloaded with detail. There are too many digressions. Yet the book quickens when Paul's personal life is disrupted by the news that his father has had a stroke. (...) These final chapters are moving as Houellebecq displays compassion and empathy, and a belief in the redemptive power of love. Far beyond politics, these are the real themes of the book." - Andrew Hussey, New Statesman





" Annihilation is disappointing -- overlong, enervated, often clumsy, intellectually crude. It’s the only Houellebecq book I doubt I’ll ever reread, and the only one that, had I not been reading it for review, I might not have bothered to finish. (...) There are further shortcomings: flimsy plotting; lazy, inelegant sentences; hollow characters too obviously serving as cyphers of human frailty and abjection, or as mouthpieces for the author’s own philosophical attitudes. But these flaws are nothing new in Houellebecq" - Rob Doyle, New Statesman





is disappointing -- overlong, enervated, often clumsy, intellectually crude. It’s the only Houellebecq book I doubt I’ll ever reread, and the only one that, had I not been reading it for review, I might not have bothered to finish. (...) There are further shortcomings: flimsy plotting; lazy, inelegant sentences; hollow characters too obviously serving as cyphers of human frailty and abjection, or as mouthpieces for the author’s own philosophical attitudes. But these flaws are nothing new in Houellebecq" - "(I)t gets off to a slow start, so slow that I debated abandoning my copy on a subway seat so that it could depress another passenger. That seemed cruel and random, so I hung on and finished it. The second half of this 527-page (but longer-seeming) novel is even more tedious and disengaged than the first. (...) The plot of Annihilation grows in so many directions that it is like a tree without a trunk. (...) The writing in Annihilation is slack, as if Houellebecq’s heart were not in it. There are many failed epigrams. He’s an arsonist who has lost his matches." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times Book Review





grows in so many directions that it is like a tree without a trunk. (...) The writing in is slack, as if Houellebecq’s heart were not in it. There are many failed epigrams. He’s an arsonist who has lost his matches." - "What does it have to offer ? Something of a hotchpotch (.....) The plot’s wild twists and turns compete for the reader’s interest with Houellebecq’s usual grandstanding on culture and society. (...) The way the novel keeps drilling down remorselessly into desire and aspiration as a matter of sex and shelter can’t help but be funny, and after all these years there’s still a tang to Houellebecq’s bluntness, for good and ill." - Anthony Cummins, The Observer





"A compassionate, deeply affecting novel about love and death and the way we treat the dying. That this is the real subject of the story emerges ever more clearly as it progresses. The election passes uneventfully and the cyber-terrorism plot is pretty much forgotten by the end. This is a text that could have been improved by revision or simple abridgement (.....) Annihilation is far from faultless (...). The paratactic, comma-heavy style Houellebecq adopts here can read as a bit disorganised in English (and there are some surprising misprisions in the translation, too). Yet it's a novel of massive ambition, worthy of Balzac, deeply embedded in the reality of France, telling truths that come, in the end, straight from Pascal." - David Sexton, The Spectator





is far from faultless (...). The paratactic, comma-heavy style Houellebecq adopts here can read as a bit disorganised in English (and there are some surprising misprisions in the translation, too). Yet it's a novel of massive ambition, worthy of Balzac, deeply embedded in the reality of France, telling truths that come, in the end, straight from Pascal." - "In all these characters’ actions, Houellebecq teases and confuses our moral compass, as any good novelist should do. (...) We’re given Houellebecq at his most tender-hearted and vulnerable. At its heart, though, Annihilation is a novel about death, and the many ways to die: cancer, terrorist attacks, drowning on a migrant boat. What is a good death, and what is it in relation to a good life ?" - Camilla Grudova, The Telegraph





is a novel about death, and the many ways to die: cancer, terrorist attacks, drowning on a migrant boat. What is a good death, and what is it in relation to a good life ?" - " Annihilation comes as something of a departure. Many of the familiar Houellebecq themes and tropes are there (.....) But there is also a sympathy, compassion and tenderness that is much stronger and more pronounced than in previous work. (...) The terrorist narrative is, sadly, less coherent. There is a credulity-straining lurch into satanic inspiration, which may be a nod to the thinking of the counter-revolutionary ideologue de Maistre, but the plotline fizzles out unsatisfactorily. What endures and indeed impresses most about the book is Paul’s reconnection with his family during these events and his eventual reckoning with his own mortality in the final 80 pages, which are moving and elegiac." - Michael Gove, The Times





comes as something of a departure. Many of the familiar Houellebecq themes and tropes are there (.....) But there is also a sympathy, compassion and tenderness that is much stronger and more pronounced than in previous work. (...) The terrorist narrative is, sadly, less coherent. There is a credulity-straining lurch into satanic inspiration, which may be a nod to the thinking of the counter-revolutionary ideologue de Maistre, but the plotline fizzles out unsatisfactorily. What endures and indeed impresses most about the book is Paul’s reconnection with his family during these events and his eventual reckoning with his own mortality in the final 80 pages, which are moving and elegiac." - "As in his previous novels, but here with even greater disillusionment, it is the edifice of consumer capitalism that Houellebecq ostensibly takes aim at, but he is either oblivious (or maybe desirous) of the collateral damage that will be caused to democratic institutions by its destruction -- one that will inevitably involve violence and terrorism from extremists of both right and left. (...) Houellebecq has always had a distinctive style: deadpan, witty, sometimes brutal and littered with pop-cultural references, but with Anéantir something has changed: the writing is diluted, solely functional, and the dry, cutting humour has gone; reading him just isn't as much fun as it used to be. (...) I'm not saying that Michel Houellebecq is necessarily of the extreme-right, that this novel is a pledge of support for Zemmour or Le Pen, or that he votes for extreme-right parties or candidates (...). However, in Anéantir the perspective he adopts is that of the extreme-right, and the fictional world of the novel is presented completely in those terms." - Nelly Kaprielian, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Annihilation is set in a near-future France, opening in late-2026, with the French presidential elections, scheduled for 2027, looming. The main character, Paul Raison, is a member of the present cabinet, working under the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Juge, and in the opening chapters the DGSI -- the General Directorate of Internal Security -- is dealing with technically very advanced hacking, notably the appearance of a (deepfake) video on government sites showing the guillotining of Juge.

In a Putinesque maneuver, the French president -- unnamed, but surely real-life president Emmanuel Macron --, who is term-limited from standing for office again, backs Benjamin Sarfati for the presidency, and Juge is to play an important role in the election campaign, and then continue in his job in the new administration -- though: "maybe I'll be appointed Prime Minister at first, but not for long". The president's big plan, however, is to change the constitution -- "to move to a real presidential regime" (resembling the system in the United States more than the existing French one). Everyone expects the election to come down to a two-person race, with a show-down between Sarfati and the candidate of the far-right Le Pen-party, the National Rally, expected in the second round of voting. (In French presidential elections, if no one receives more than fifty per cent of the votes in the first round of voting a second round is held between the two candidates who received the most votes; given France's multi-party, multi-candidate system all presidential elections under the Fifth Republic save the first (indirect) one -- i.e. since 1965 -- have gone into a second round; in Annihilation the top two vote-getters only receive 27 and 20 per cent of the vote respectively in the first round.)

Workaholic Juge leans some on Pierre, but doesn't demand too much of him. The apparent terrorist actions continue at a relatively low level, but don't cause much more than a ripple; they occasionally bubble over into the story. Only after the first round of the elections -- when: "the novelty's starting to wear off a little" with these hacks, as Paul puts it -- do the terrorists make a more dramatic and consequential statement -- even as it remains a mystery what they're after. (As someone tells Paul: "nothing in this case has seemed to make sense since the outset", and Houellebecq leaves it pretty much at that.)

Houellebecq lets this terror-plot simmer lightly in the background, adding a dash of wicca and the occasional pentagram -- there are some helpful illustrations, as well -- along with lines of computer code as well as a mysterious connection to Paul's dad (who used to work for the DGSI), but all this, and politics as a whole, figure largely as little more than background color. Certainly, Annihilation is in part a state-of-the-nation novel, but the political system and the elections -- and most of the would-be terror-plot -- are mere scaffolding here, with Houellebecq unable to muster much interest especially in the tired, predictable political proceedings.

In action, the democratic system, in (near) present-day France seems fairly hopeless to him -- with , for example, Paul and his sister Cécile having consistently voted in line with their situations -- unthinkingly, basically --, with Paul not holding it against Cécile and her husband for having repeatedly voted "for Marine" [Le Pen], and even acknowledging that: "if he lived in Arras, he too probably would have voted for Marine".

Rather than debating matters of substance, political discussion falls into the most predictable patterns:

Zemmour always works, you just have to say his name and the conversation starts purring along brightly signposted and pleasantly predictable tracks, a bit like Georges Marchais in his day, everyone finds his social markers, his natural place, and draws calm satisfaction from it.

As members of social class AB, they had no plans to stray from accepted norms, and placed great importance on the breakdown of their partnership occurring under the most civilized conditions possible.

As soon as the child reaches the shores of adolescence, the first task assumed by the child is to destroy the couple formed by its parents, and in particular to destroy it in sexual terms; the child cannot under any circumstances bear its parents engaging in sexual activity, particularly with each other, it logically considers that from the moment of its birth that activity no longer has any reason to continue, and is henceforth only a disgusting old people's vice. This is not exactly what Freud taught; but Freud did not understand much about it in any case.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2024

Michel Houellebecq at Guardian Unlimited

Profile at The Observer

On Michel Houellebecq at the crQ

See also the Index of French literature at the complete review

About the Author :

French author Michel Houellebecq was born in 1958.

