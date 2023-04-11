Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Everybody Dies in this Novel



by

Beka Adamashvili



general information | our review | links | about the author

Georgian title: ამ რომანში ყველა კვდება

Translated by Tamar Japaridze

European Union Prize for Literature, 2019

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : a big tangle of inter- and meta-textual fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Everybody Dies in this Novel begins with Death itself -- suffering from insomnia, in a Prologue. Death actually does fall asleep then, and doesn't figure prominently in the novel until its conclusion, but death (rather than Death) is still a very significant presence in the novel.

A second prologue -- 'Another Prologue' -- then introduces the novel's main character, named Memento Mori. Where Death had slipped from waking to sleeping state, Memento Mori starts things off by waking up -- remembering only three things about himself:

He had a strange name -- "Memento Mori"; He was a fictional character; He remembered only three things about himself.

What's the use of worrying about such trifles when by accepting the idea that you are a fictional character, you acquire a great literary power: you can make the other characters rebel against the Author, completely ignore his words, or just travel from book to book.

Antonie Philips van Leeuwenhoek - Dutch scientist, the Father of Microbiology

Mr. Martin: [...] I just cannot understand why books devote so much space to absurd episodes.

Mrs. Martin: Because books reflect real life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 April 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Beka Adamashvili at the Georgian National Book Center

See Index of Georgian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Georgian author Beka Adamashvili (ბექა ადამაშვილი) was born in 1990.

- Return to top of the page -