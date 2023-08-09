Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Faber edition comes with an Introduction by Cathy Rentzenbrink

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A 26/3/1950 Leo Lerman Sunday Times . 26/1/1950 Ralph Straus Time . 27/3/1950 .

From the Reviews :

"(H)ere is The Feast , her most impressive novel, the one in which she has the most to say and has, fortunately, found her best way to say it. (...) Since Miss Kennedy makes you love, loathe, or just feel sorry for her people, the last fifty pages of The Feast pack more suspense than most current Hollywood thrillers." - Leo Lerman, The New York Times Book Review





, her most impressive novel, the one in which she has the most to say and has, fortunately, found her best way to say it. (...) Since Miss Kennedy makes you love, loathe, or just feel sorry for her people, the last fifty pages of pack more suspense than most current Hollywood thrillers." - " The Feast is so delightfully told that even if you refuse to accept all its implications you must, I think, enjoy it. (...) (P)rimarily a comedy of (generally ill) manners. Fortunately Miss Kennedy has the knack of investing even her "deadliest" characters with an interest which in real life could hardly have been theirs. And, as usual, her children are a joy." - Ralph Straus, Sunday Times





is so delightfully told that even if you refuse to accept all its implications you must, I think, enjoy it. (...) (P)rimarily a comedy of (generally ill) manners. Fortunately Miss Kennedy has the knack of investing even her "deadliest" characters with an interest which in real life could hardly have been theirs. And, as usual, her children are a joy." - "(T)here is nothing in the book that has not been done already -- either much better by Thornton Wilder and Arnold Bennett or just as badly by Marguerite Steen, Taylor Caldwell and Daphne du Maurier." - Time

The complete review 's Review :

The Feast is set in just-post-war England, in late summer 1947. The catastrophe that the novel builds to is already revealed in the Prologue, as local Reverend Samuel Boot explains to a visiting colleague that he must prepare a funeral sermon. Weeks earlier:

(A) huge mass of cliff side had suddenly subsided. It had fallen into a small cove a couple of miles from St.Sody village, and obliterated a house which once stood on a spit of land on the east side of the cove. Every person inside the house had perished.

They came here and they talked. They sat here talking all night. You know how people talk when they've had a shock. They say things they wouldn't say at any other time. They said the most astonishing things. They told me how they had escaped ... They told me a great deal too much. I wish they hadn't.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 August 2023

About the Author :

British author Margaret Kennedy lived 1896 to 1967.

