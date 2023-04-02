A
Look at the Lights, My Love

by
Annie Ernaux


general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Title: Look at the Lights, My Love
Author: Annie Ernaux
Genre: Journal
Written: 2014 (Eng. 2023)
Length: 81 pages
Original in: French
  • French title: Regarde les lumières mon amour
  • Translated by Alison L. Strayer

Our Assessment:

B : slim, enjoyable take

Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Literary Review . 4/2023 Tess Little
World Lit. Today . 11-12/2014 Geneviève Alvarado


  From the Reviews:
  • "The subject at the heart of Look at the Lights, My Love is what we reveal of ourselves in the strange sterility of the store. (...) Canadian Alison L Strayer translates hypermarché as ‘superstore’ (just as ‘carts’, not ‘trolleys’, roll down the aisles), but this is unmistakably an hypermarché, with the ‘strong odor’ of ‘overlapping salt cod fillets’ laid on fishmonger’s ice. As in Exteriors, the prose is spare to the point of abstraction, though it occasionally bursts into rich simile. (...) Look at the Lights, My Love is most illuminating when it focuses on the hypermarché itself." - Tess Little, Literary Review

  • "Her writing reveals not only what she sees but what she feels and, of course, her personal thoughts. (...) In contrast with some of her other works, the author exposes herself to the observations of not just her readers but also of complete strangers that she encounters in the supermarket. (...) She certainly demonstrates a concern for our time period as she notes the differences in social class, cultures, and how commercialism conditions our behavior and determines our social values. Regarde les lumières mon amour is a fascinating contribution to contemporary literature." - Geneviève Alvarado, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

The complete review's Review:

       In Look at the Lights, My Love Annie Ernaux goes shopping: the book is basically a journal, kept from November 2012 to October 2013, of some of her visits to the Auchan hypermarket -- the French version of a 'superstore' -- in Cergy, itself located: "inside the Trois Fontaines shopping center, the largest in Val d'Oise".
       Ernaux considers the shopping experience in its broadest sense, from the layout and functioning of the store -- including several riffs on the self-service checkouts -- to the people she watches and encounters there. She admits that going to the store is not always simply about going to buy something -- "I've often fled to the shopping center to forget the dissatisfactions of writing, losing myself in the crowd of shoppers and idlers" -- and her journal reflects this appeal of simply milling about in this environment.
       It is a revealing place, she notes:

     Here, as nowhere else, our way of life and bank account are exposed. Your eating habits, most private interests, even your family structure.
       As she notes in her introductory remarks, she's gone here before, describing "things seen in these supercenters" in a variety of her works (a footnote helpfully listing examples).
       So also now:
in order to "relate life," ours today, I had no hesitation about choosing superstores as my subject. I saw an opportunity to provide an account of the real practice of their routine use , far removed from conventional discourses often tinged with aversion that these so-called non-places arouse and which in no way correspond to my experience of them.
       She recalls her first encounter with such an establishment, in the 1970s:
I felt a secret thrill to be at the very heart of hypermodernity, which, for me, the place symbolized in a fascinating way . It was like an existential promotion.
       Ernaux largely observes, rather than judges -- even as her disappointment about, for example, the limited and bestseller-focused book section repeatedly shines through (down to the observation that they don't even bother having a salesperson there to possibly assist shoppers). And sometimes she does look beyond the actual superstore she wanders through, as when she muses (parenthetically):
I don't see Alain Robbe-Grillet, Nathalie Sarraute, or Françoise Sagan doing their shopping in a superstore; Georges Perec yes, but I may be wrong about that.
       Look at the Lights, My Love is a very slim volume but it is an enjoyable take on the odd hub that the superstore is in modern society. Ernaux's observations of what these superstores offer -- not just goods for purchase but an experience that includes the social -- and also their hard-nosed capitalist function and foundation make for an appealing little ramble.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2023

Links:

Look at the Lights, My Love: Reviews: Annie Ernaux: Other books by Annie Ernaux under review: Other books of interest under review:

About the Author:

       French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022.

