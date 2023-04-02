Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Look at the Lights, My Love



by

Annie Ernaux



French title: Regarde les lumières mon amour

Translated by Alison L. Strayer

Our Assessment:



B : slim, enjoyable take

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 4/2023 Tess Little World Lit. Today . 11-12/2014 Geneviève Alvarado

From the Reviews :

"The subject at the heart of Look at the Lights, My Love is what we reveal of ourselves in the strange sterility of the store. (...) Canadian Alison L Strayer translates hypermarché as ‘superstore’ (just as ‘carts’, not ‘trolleys’, roll down the aisles), but this is unmistakably an hypermarché , with the ‘strong odor’ of ‘overlapping salt cod fillets’ laid on fishmonger’s ice. As in Exteriors , the prose is spare to the point of abstraction, though it occasionally bursts into rich simile. (...) Look at the Lights, My Love is most illuminating when it focuses on the hypermarché itself." - Tess Little, Literary Review





The complete review 's Review :

In Look at the Lights, My Love Annie Ernaux goes shopping: the book is basically a journal, kept from November 2012 to October 2013, of some of her visits to the Auchan hypermarket -- the French version of a 'superstore' -- in Cergy, itself located: "inside the Trois Fontaines shopping center, the largest in Val d'Oise".

Ernaux considers the shopping experience in its broadest sense, from the layout and functioning of the store -- including several riffs on the self-service checkouts -- to the people she watches and encounters there. She admits that going to the store is not always simply about going to buy something -- "I've often fled to the shopping center to forget the dissatisfactions of writing, losing myself in the crowd of shoppers and idlers" -- and her journal reflects this appeal of simply milling about in this environment.

It is a revealing place, she notes:

Here, as nowhere else, our way of life and bank account are exposed. Your eating habits, most private interests, even your family structure.

in order to "relate life," ours today, I had no hesitation about choosing superstores as my subject. I saw an opportunity to provide an account of the real practice of their routine use , far removed from conventional discourses often tinged with aversion that these so-called non-places arouse and which in no way correspond to my experience of them.

I felt a secret thrill to be at the very heart of hypermodernity, which, for me, the place symbolized in a fascinating way . It was like an existential promotion.

I don't see Alain Robbe-Grillet, Nathalie Sarraute, or Françoise Sagan doing their shopping in a superstore; Georges Perec yes, but I may be wrong about that.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2023

:

About the Author :

French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022.

