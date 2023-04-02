|
Look at the Lights, My Love
Our Assessment:
B : slim, enjoyable take
The complete review's Review:
In Look at the Lights, My Love Annie Ernaux goes shopping: the book is basically a journal, kept from November 2012 to October 2013, of some of her visits to the Auchan hypermarket -- the French version of a 'superstore' -- in Cergy, itself located: "inside the Trois Fontaines shopping center, the largest in Val d'Oise".
Here, as nowhere else, our way of life and bank account are exposed. Your eating habits, most private interests, even your family structure.As she notes in her introductory remarks, she's gone here before, describing "things seen in these supercenters" in a variety of her works (a footnote helpfully listing examples).
So also now:
in order to "relate life," ours today, I had no hesitation about choosing superstores as my subject. I saw an opportunity to provide an account of the real practice of their routine use , far removed from conventional discourses often tinged with aversion that these so-called non-places arouse and which in no way correspond to my experience of them.She recalls her first encounter with such an establishment, in the 1970s:
I felt a secret thrill to be at the very heart of hypermodernity, which, for me, the place symbolized in a fascinating way . It was like an existential promotion.Ernaux largely observes, rather than judges -- even as her disappointment about, for example, the limited and bestseller-focused book section repeatedly shines through (down to the observation that they don't even bother having a salesperson there to possibly assist shoppers). And sometimes she does look beyond the actual superstore she wanders through, as when she muses (parenthetically):
I don't see Alain Robbe-Grillet, Nathalie Sarraute, or Françoise Sagan doing their shopping in a superstore; Georges Perec yes, but I may be wrong about that.Look at the Lights, My Love is a very slim volume but it is an enjoyable take on the odd hub that the superstore is in modern society. Ernaux's observations of what these superstores offer -- not just goods for purchase but an experience that includes the social -- and also their hard-nosed capitalist function and foundation make for an appealing little ramble.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 April 2023
French author Annie Ernaux was born in Normandy in 1940. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022.
