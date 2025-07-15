|
The Highest Exam
The 'highest exam' of the title is the gaokao (高考), China's national college entrance exam -- taken, in recent years, by some thirteen million students annually.
As the authors explain and show, how one does on the gaokao remains of outsize significance in the future life of those who take it.
China's students showed virtually no improvements in their critical thinking skills after two years of college. Not only that, but during their final two years, they began to exhibit declining capabilities.What matters is getting into a top-tier college; how a student performs there is apparently of much less importance. Doing well on the gaokao is the marker that counts -- and, as the authors show, it counts for a lot in the future of those who did well (and, conversely, can be a consequential lingering setback for those who do poorly).
The Highest Exam is divided into three parts: 'Family', 'State', and 'Society', examining the role and significance of the gaokao in and on these three different areas. The first two chapters present the personal stories of Hongbin Li and Ruixue Jia, born in a still very different China -- Li in 1972 and Jia in 1984. Both recognize and acknowledge what success on the gaokao made possible, in many ways determining key aspects of their life- and career-trajectories.
The gaokao suggests a purely meritocratic system -- a main reason, the authors suggest, for its widespread acceptance and popularity (i.e. there are few calls to change to a different system) --, including the possibility of moving up in the social hierarchy, as a high score opens the doors, so to speak, for anyone, regardless of background. In reality, of course, -- and increasingly so -- the advantages of coming from a privileged background make for a less than really level playing field even in taking the gaokao (even as the government tries to counter some of that as with, for example, the 2021 ban on all forms of tutoring).
The Chinese system makes for an interesting example, as well as contrast to 'Western' systems. The almost single-minded focus of high school education on the gaokao has obvious limitations, but as the authors show, there are a variety of explanations for its continued strong hold in this particular society and culture. (Drawing on personal experience with his own children, Hongbin Li finds his preference would be to send his children to a Chinese public school through seventh grade, with the greater rigor there making for a useful foundation -- but would prefer sending the kids to an American school from eighth grade on, when Chinese education becomes too narrow, with students: "neither afforded the opportunity nor encouraged to learn content beyond what appears on the pages of their highly regimented exams".)
Quite engagingly presented, 'The Highest Exam is a useful overview of the gaokao and its tremendous significance, on the individual as well as national level. The authors draw on personal experience a great deal, but also offer other information and useful data on the gaokao and its role and significance, as well as interesting interpretations and explanations, providing useful insight into Chinese society, China's economy -- and the maneuverings of the Chinese Communist Party. It should be of interest to anyone interested in contemporary China (and its inner workings)
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 July 2025
Ruixue Jia teaches at UC San Diego.
