The 'highest exam' of the title is the gaokao (高考), China's national college entrance exam -- taken, in recent years, by some thirteen million students annually. As the authors explain and show, how one does on the gaokao remains of outsize significance in the future life of those who take it.

Authors Ruixue Jia and Hongbin Li both grew up in China and took (and did well on) the gaokao; both became economists, focusing on empirical (rather than just theoretical and mathematical) economics, and much of The Highest Exam is based on the authors' personal experiences, though it also presents and considers a variety of empirical studies and surveys. (Contributing author Claire Cousineau presumably helped mainly in fine-tuning the writing and the text.)

The gaokao is the successor to the old imperial exams, used to fill coveted positions in the Chinese civil service and already highly competitive: "During the mid-Qing era (ca. 1800), about 2.5 percent of the entire male population between fifteen and forty-five -- at least 2 million men -- would register for the first level of the exams". After existing in some form for some 1300 years, the exams were abolished by the Qing government -- possibly, the authors note, one reason then why the Qing dynasty itself fell ..... After the founding of the People's Republic of China, the gaokao was introduced -- not as a civil service examination, but rather for those seeking to continue with higher (college) education. Under the Cultural Revolution, education and the gaokao "remained almost entirely defunct until Mao's passing" -- but it was revived and has again taken on incredible importance.

As the authors note, China is unusual in that: "unless China's student's attend an international school or study abroad, exams are the only way they may be selected into any subsequent stage of education". Whereas, for example, in the United States, college admissions are based on a variety of factors -- including, in most cases, standardized tests such as the SATs but also school grades, extracurricular activities, and more --, in China only the results of the gaokao matter. The authors describe it as a 'centralized hierarchical tournament', with only the highest-scoring students -- basically, the top five per cent -- qualifying to study at China's "most exclusive elite colleges" -- those in Tier 1 (out of 4). (Significantly, while the exam is the same across the nation, students are ranked on a provincial -- i.e. somewhat local -- level, rather than all in one big pot, as each province has a specific quota of university-spots (and, for example: "Regions that are considered important politically, like Xinjiang, also have a higher quota").)

A major feature of the system is that it suggests the possibility of social mobility: anyone, of any background, can move up in the social hierarchy via the boost that gaokao-success offers. Interestingly, the college education that gaokao success is a ticket to apparently is not all that impressive:

China's students showed virtually no improvements in their critical thinking skills after two years of college. Not only that, but during their final two years, they began to exhibit declining capabilities.

15 July 2025

About the Authors :

Ruixue Jia teaches at UC San Diego.



Hongbin Li teaches at Stanford.



Claire Cousineau is pursuing an MBA at Duke.

