the complete review - biographical

The Very Last Interview



by

David Shields



The Very Last Interview was made into a film, directed by Nick Toti (2020)

Our Assessment:



B : clever and amusing personal-exposé variation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 8/5/2022 Deborah Solomon The Spectator . 14/5/2022 Duncan Fallowell

From the Reviews :

"Shields maintains a playful and absurdist tone that pokes fun at the conventional Q. and A., a staple of journalism that gives way here to the Q. minus the A. (...) At first it seems as if Shields intends his book to be an indictment of the media. (...) But what if Shields made up the questions he supposedly culled from past interviews ? As you read on, you become more convinced of that possibility. (...) Shields wants to blur artistic boundaries, a noble postmodernist pursuit, but The Very Last Interview succeeds only in blurring his point. Despite the broad cultural exploration promised in the jacket copy, Shields has produced a narrow, nihilistic investigation into the vicissitudes of his own career." - Deborah Solomon, The New York Times Book Review





The complete review 's Review :

The concept of The Very Last Interview is certainly clever: it is presented (practically) entirely in the form of questions, the questions author David Shields has been asked over the years in the many interviews he's given -- but without his responses.

As the jacket-flap copy explains, David Shields gathered all the interviews he had ever given and collected the 2700-odd questions he'd been asked: "which he then condensed and collated to form twenty-two chapters", with Shields: "rewriting and editing and remixing the questions and finding a through-line".

In a Q & A about the collection, Shields explains in a bit more detail:

So I gathered all 2,700 questions, which I culled and curated down to 1,700, and I poured these questions into silos or rubrics or chapters.



So, too, I hugely rewrote and reconceived and remixed and reinvented the questions. I barely remember how many if any are based on the original questions and how many are my own inventions.

How many agents have you had ?



Is that a lot ?



Seven agents but only one wife ? Interesting.



Ex-wife ? I see.



Recently ? Sorry to hear that.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 June 2022

:

About the Author :

American writer David Shields was born in 1956.

