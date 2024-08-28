

On the Calculation of Volume

(Book II)



by

Solvej Balle



Danish title: Om udregning af rumfang II

Translated by Barbara J. Haveland

The second book of a septology

Nordic Council Literature Prize, 2022

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine middle volume of a larger series

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 28/8/2024 Jan Koneffke

From the Reviews :

"Band II des Romans von Solvej Balle endet mit einer atmosphärisch dichten, rätselhaften Prosa von unheimlicher Ruhe." - Jan Koneffke, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

On the Calculation of Volume (Book II) begins, as did the first installment of the planned septology, on the eighteenth of November -- a day that narrator Tara Selter experiences over and over and over. A full year has now passed, and it is day 368 -- meaning: version 368 of the eighteenth of November -- that this novel begins with, as she continues to chronicle her day(s).

While apparently everyone else in the world wakes to the eighteenth of November as if for the first time, Tara carries over her memories as well as any physical changes that occurred on the previous day. For her, time moves on as always, while apparently everyone else loops, without memory, through the same day. In Book One Tara suffered a burn that slowly heals; here she at one point sprains her ankle badly, hobbling her for a while. She can hold onto some physical objects from one eighteenth to the next -- generally, if she keeps them very close to her, though it's not exactly clear why some things remain and others disappear overnight.

Tara also does not wake each eighteenth in the same place and situation as she did on the original one (as Bill Murray's character did in the similarly repetitive film, Groundhog Day), but rather wherever she went to sleep -- significant, because it allows her to travel. In Book One she returned home, to Clairon-sous-Bois, for a while, for example, but here she moves around much more. If Book One had her constantly, repetitively trying to figure out her peculiar situation, in Book Two she has come more to terms with it -- she literally tries to move on, to some extent, and does so fairly successfully, at least physically.

Tara goes to visit her parents in Brussels; she also refuses to continue in the stand-still of 18 November, as she had for the first year -- the first 365 days of this experience. If 402 regular days had passed since that first eighteenth of November it would be Christmas Eve, and so she insists it is, and celebrates with her parents. In Book One she had told her husband what she was going through, and he had believed her -- but of course been unable to help her out of this loop, which she had to explain to him anew every morning, until she finally decided to go it on her own. Later, she had also told old friend Philip and his girlfriend, Marie, but they were unconvinced by her story. Her parents now do believe her, and more or less go along with her; briefly, she basks in the comfort of home and tradition -- but she also wants to move on, a restlessness driving her.

If the day is always the same, down to the weather, then she will impose the natural changes she would normally expect for herself as month follows month, traveling first north in order to find cold and snow to give the feel and appearance of winter, and then south to capture the warmer seasons.

She creates, for herself:

A life with seasons. It is not a truer year, moving in the depths under my day. It is a year that runs parallel to my eighteenth of November. I know that I am building something. A construction. A jigsaw puzzle, which I am putting together from the pieces I can find.

It is the Tara Selter with a future who is gone. It is the Tara Selter with hopes and dreams who has fallen out of the picture., been thrown off the world, run over the edge, been poured out, carried off down the stream of eighteenth of Novembers, lost, evaporated, swept out to sea.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 October 2024

About the Author :

Danish author Solvej Balle was born in 1962.

