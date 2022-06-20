Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

O Pioneers !



by

Willa Cather



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : a lovely little work

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"The prose is clear and -- as befitting the subject matter -- pared down to often brutal effect. (...) In fact, at times this landscape threatens to overwhelm the novel itself, dwarfing its protagonists so that characterisation appears thin, and tragic events are rendered as almost incidental. But then the reader is pulled up short by a flash of lyricism, as Cather allows a glimpse into the depths of emotion that lie beneath this deceptively simple surface." - WB Gooderham, The Guardian





"Miss Cather has written a good story, we hasten to assure the reader who cares for good stories, but she has achieved something even finer. Through a direct, human tale of love and struggle and attainment, a tale that is American in the best sense of the word, there runs a thread of symbolism. It is practically a novel without a hero." - The New York Times Book Review





"Miss Willa S. Cather in O Pioneers! (O title!!) is neither a skilled storyteller nor the least bit of an artist. And yet by the end of the book, something has happened in the reader's mind that leaves him grateful. (...) (T)he secret of this is the persistence throughout of a single fine quality of the author (...) — her extraordinary sincerity." - Henry Brinsley, Vanity Fair

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

O Pioneers ! begins: "One January day, thirty years ago", and while it is that present that makes the strongest first impression -- the bitter cold, the haphazard settlement -- the mention that this account is retrospective, from three decades on, is also significant. It's not otherwise immediately apparent, given the immediacy of the narrative -- especially in that icy first chapter --, but O Pioneers ! is a novel of growth and settlement, the characters successfully figuring out how to make the best of the land -- while still struggling with other basics of human life and emotion. The story repeatedly jumps ahead years from one chapter to the next -- yet the most significant relationships are already presented, in their essence, in these opening pages.

There is Alexandra Bergson and Carl Linstrum, who live on neighboring farms, and here:

The light fell upon the two sad young faces that were turned mutely toward it: upon the eyes of the girl, who seemed to be looking with such anguished perplexity into the future; upon the sombre eyes of the boy, who seemed already to be looking into the past.

She leaned heavily on his shoulder. "I am tired," she murmured. "I have been very lonely, Carl."

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 June 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

Joan Acocella on Willa Cather and the Politics of Criticism

See Index of Classical American fiction

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Willa Cather lived 1873 to 1947.

- Return to top of the page -