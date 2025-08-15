|
The Emotions
Our Assessment:
B : solid scenes and thoughts in a time of great changes, both personal and political
The complete review's Review:
The Emotions is narrated by Jean Detrez, who works at the European Commission (EC).
(It is the second in a cycle of novels; the first, La clé USB (2019), also narrated by Detrez, has unfortunately not been translated into English yet.)
It is a novel not only of Brussels but very much of the EC: in working at the European Commission Detrez has followed in the footsteps of his father, a one-time commissioner, while younger brother Pierre is an architect who took over the family (on the maternal side) firm and won the 1996 competition to renovate the Berlaymont building -- the enormous Brussel headquarters of the EC --, though it is a project he 'gradually disengaged from' as the long process went on --; the Berlaymont building also figures quite prominently repeatedly in the book.
His world, the world he had always known, was faltering. Crises were accumulating in Europe, populism was on the rise, everywhere, inexorably. The humanism that my father had always zealously defended seemed in worse shape than ever. Brexit was only the latest manifestation -- the most spectacular, the most drastically unexpected -- of this poisonous decay.At the futurology retreat, the participants' goal is to: "envision the situation around 2030" -- but Detrez continues to cling to the past, reflective far beyond just dealing with his father's death. He begins the third section of the novel noting that: "In life there are decisive moments, certain days or hours that one can never forget", with events from 2010 -- the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjöll, and the resulting disruption to European air travel -- the background for the decisive events recounted in that section, but each of the three rather distinct parts to the novel center around past times and memory.
In the first part, memory is in part clouded -- the account seemingly spurred by and ultimately coming to revolve around: "that photo that was still in my phone, that photo I had never deleted". Early on, Detrez wonders:
How deeply can we forget what happens to us ? I might never have asked myself that question if, months later, I hadn't found a compromising photo on my phone.Much of his account -- of his time at that retreat -- is then closely and precisely recalled -- yet as to the photo and the events surrounding it he admits it's lost in a fog: "I'm not entirely sure what happened after that".
Women he has been close to -- fleetingly or for the longer hauls -- figure prominently in each of the novel's parts. His wives, for one, -- though in the case of second wife he acknowledges already in the novel's second sentence that, back in 2016: "Diane and I were in the final hours of our life together". But in both the first and last section Detrez is swept up in the moments.
The three parts of the novel are quite distinct. There is some overlap -- not least in Dutrez's roles in the EU bureaucracy -- and they all are all similar extended exercises in reflection on personal past and life, turning on specific events and encounters. It makes for a somewhat oddly shaped novel -- perhaps functioning better if seen as having a place in a larger cycle of works (as it is apparently meant to be) rather than stand-alone. Nevertheless, Detrez's reflections and accounts are intriguing, and if not quite making a whole the novel is engaging throughout.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2025
Jean-Philippe Toussaint was born in Brussels in 1957.
