The Emotions



by

Jean-Philippe Toussaint



French title: Les émotions

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

solid scenes and thoughts in a time of great changes, both personal and political

From the Reviews :

"(T)he major mood of Les Émotions is one of loss. While the opening and closing sections are fond, erotically tinged reminiscences, the middle places us firmly in the sadness of Detrez's present. (...) Toussaint's previous novels have hardly been apolitical, but explicit political engagement has never been a priority. (...) But here, Toussaint approaches something resembling engagement through precisely this detached observation. He does so in the way he delicately draws attention to the subtle, intimate moments of emotion -- glimpsed through glances, gestures, atmospheres. Toussaint seems to be striving to recapture the affective landscape from the populists and radicals who, through their bombast and their mendacity, have dominated it in recent years. In his quietude, Toussaint is re-asserting the human through the banal, through the quotidian, articulating a near-silent resistance in the face of the current predicaments facing Europe and the rest of the world." - Russell Williams, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Emotions is narrated by Jean Detrez, who works at the European Commission (EC). (It is the second in a cycle of novels; the first, La clé USB (2019), also narrated by Detrez, has unfortunately not been translated into English yet.) It is a novel not only of Brussels but very much of the EC: in working at the European Commission Detrez has followed in the footsteps of his father, a one-time commissioner, while younger brother Pierre is an architect who took over the family (on the maternal side) firm and won the 1996 competition to renovate the Berlaymont building -- the enormous Brussel headquarters of the EC --, though it is a project he 'gradually disengaged from' as the long process went on --; the Berlaymont building also figures quite prominently repeatedly in the book.

Detrez works in 'strategic forecasting' -- envisioning what the future holds, but while much of the first section of the three-part novel is devoted to his experiences at a "futurology retreat" in the summer of 2016, The Emotions is much more a novel of reminiscence, looking back rather than forward.

The year 2016 is a bad one: there were the terrorist bombings at Brussels airport and the Maelbeek metro station in March; in the summer came the catastrophic Brexit referendum; in the fall, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States -- all events Detrez's father still lives through but which are: "blow upon blow, deathblow upon deathblow". The year finishes him off as well, the father dying in December, 2016.

Detrez recalls thinking, when the results of the Brexit referendum were announced, of what his father must be feeling:

His world, the world he had always known, was faltering. Crises were accumulating in Europe, populism was on the rise, everywhere, inexorably. The humanism that my father had always zealously defended seemed in worse shape than ever. Brexit was only the latest manifestation -- the most spectacular, the most drastically unexpected -- of this poisonous decay.

How deeply can we forget what happens to us ? I might never have asked myself that question if, months later, I hadn't found a compromising photo on my phone.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2025

