Title: Good & Safe Author: Liesl Ujvary Genre: Novel Written: 1977 (Eng. 2025) Length: 173 pages Original in: German

Translated and with afterword-Notes by Ann Cotten and Anna-Isabella Dinwoodie

Introduction by Fatima Naqvi

an impressive and nicely-varied collection



The complete review 's Review : The pieces in Liesl Ujvary's Good & Safe are grouped in six different parts -- variations on various themes, such as 'Poems about Poems' or the autobiographical 'I' -- but there are similarities across the entire collection, most notably in the use of repetition -- including pieces which are just slight variations on other pieces. As one of the co-translators, Ann Cotten, nicely puts it: "Good & Safe includes numerous examples of serial texts, lists, litanies, repetition and ritual, swiftly installed and swiftly taken back down again".

The most basic example -- yet also serving as a good summing-up for the collection -- is the inspired: poem



I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different



I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different



I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different



I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different

I want to write a poem in which every line is different (This is then followed by 'new poem' -- identical except that the sixteen-times-repeated line is: "I want to write a poem that does not yet exist".)

There are quite a few sequences of variations, such as the quartet 'this is better' (first two lines: "democracy is better than dictatorship / butter is better than margarine"), 'this is the same' ("democracy is like dictatorship / butter is like margarine"), 'this has always been like this' ("democracy has always been like this / butter has always been like this"), and 'there will always be this' ("there will always be dictatorship / there will always be margarine"). The longer poems in the sequence all titled 'the lovely city' are identical except for the dedications and the city in question -- with, for example, the first "dedicated to all the men and women of vienna", which begins: "vienna is dead / vienna is ahead /vienna's fun / vienna's done"; the next is "dedicated to bodo hell and thomas bernhard" and offers the same litany for Salzburg ("salzburg is dead / salzburg's ahead" etc.), etc.

Elsewhere, the variations and contrasts push the reader more strongly to (re)consider various dynamics and correlations, as in: Various Explanations



pleasure comes from work

dust comes from cleaning

streets come from traffic

books come from reading

wine comes from drinking

weapons come from the enemy

nonsense comes from reason

the church comes from faith

borders come from other countries



pleasure comes from god

dust comes from god

streets come from god

books come from god

wine comes from god

weapons come from god

nonsense comes from god

the church comes from god

borders come from god



pleasure comes from the economic system

dust comes from the economic system

streets come from the economic system

books come from the economic system

wine comes from the economic system

weapons come from the economic system

nonsense comes from the economic system

the church comes from the economic system

borders come from the economic system



no pleasure—no work

no dust—no cleaning

no streets—no traffic

no books—no reading

no wine—no drinking

no weapons—no enemies

no nonsense—no reason

no church—no faith

no borders—no other countries



we need work

we need cleaning

we need traffic

we need reading

we need drinking

we need the enemy

we need reason

we need faith

we need other countries



we are against pleasure

we are against dust

we are against streets

we are against books

we are against wine

we are against weapons

we are against nonsense

we are against the church

we are against borders 'Collected Knowledge' even more pointedly considers our easy acceptance of so much as given, from the banal, such as: Yes, it's true that Coca-Cola quenches your thirst. Coca-Cola quenches your thirst because we know that Coca-Cola quenches your thirst. But many of the examples touch on the social and political, such as: Yes, it's true that the police maintain order. The police maintain order because we know that the police maintain order. Leading also to nice concluding verse, the biggest presumption of them all: Yes, it's true that we are free people. We are free people because we know that we are free people. A great deal here is, in various ways, political -- with Ujvary's approach not necessarily always subtle but often sly. For example, a poem of lines asking "Do you want to [...] ?" -- "Do you want to eat ? / Do you want to see ? / Do you want to learn ?" etc. (and concluding "Do you want to speak ?") -- takes on a different feel simply because of its commanding title: 'That's an Order !" Yet she can still surprise in the turns the poems take, as in a sequence of four that share the same alternating lines but in which each has a different refrain -- the first being: poem (for marxists)



I still have to go to the bank

class struggle is intensifying

maybe I'll stop by this evening

class struggle is intensifying

I'll call you wednesday or thursday

class struggle is intensifying

I'll write you

class struggle is intensifying

I'll be back again in a week

class struggle is intensifying

alright then

class struggle is intensifying The next in the sequence is 'poem (for nature lovers), where it's "the may sun shines warm" that's the repeated line, rather than "class struggle is intensifying" -- followed by 'poem (for the suicidal) 1' ("it can't go on like this") and then finally 'poem (for the suicidal) 2' ("there's always a way out").

The two final sections are more autobiographical -- very clearly so in the case of the last one, 'Autobiography with Instructions', which includes twelve numbered prose-pieces, short sequences about Ujvary and her life (the first one beginning: "My name is Liesl Ujvary. I am 36 years old"), each with a set of a dozen or so questions at the end that were more or less answered in the piece itself. A further quartet of 'Out with It !'-pieces provides additional autobiographical information -- including the difficulties she has with her family, because they: "don't accept my lifestyle" -- as: My way of life seems suspect to them because it doesn't seem to lead to external success in the bourgeois sense. While the use of repetition and (slight-)variation in many of the pieces in the collection stands out most obviously, there's a great range and variety here, including prose-piece (including a sequence of several page-long, single run-on sentence pieces) or, for example, the practically documentary 'The Spoon as Hero', an outline for a study of a/the spoon (from: "1. the spoon is bought: date and location of purchase" to: "6. quotes about “spoon”: various"). The variety of lists also concludes nicely with the final piece in the collection, '"Sealed Object with List of Contents"' -- a hundred items (beginning with: "1. Sealed Object / 2. List of Contents") that include both the abstract ('grammar') and a wide variety of objects (including: "19. objects") -- from "dogs", to "porn magazines" to "dumplings" --, places ("Vienna", "the universe", "hospitals"), and classes of people ("Marxists", "teachers", "women").

In her translator's Note, Ann Cotten writes that Ujvary has been: "a generous mentor and guide" -- including stylistically, advising Cotten: "always write so that it sounds like a translation". In fact, in the original, Ujvary's poems likely don't -- but the basic-seeming simplicity of many of the pieces is one of the things that poses difficulties in actual translation here. Cotten and co-translator Anna-Isabella Dinwoodie do, however, navigate most of this reasonably well, and the effect of the poems comes through well. (The translators note some of the translation-difficulties they had to deal with in their afterword-notes.)

Good & Safe is an impressive collection and it's clear why this is something of a (if still under-appreciated and not well-enough known) modern classic in German; it's very good to see it English (though, yes, a bilingual edition would have been great too ...).

World Poetry Books publicity page

Klever Verlag publicity page Liesl Ujvary: Official site

