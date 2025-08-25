|
The pieces in Liesl Ujvary's Good & Safe are grouped in six different parts -- variations on various themes, such as 'Poems about Poems' or the autobiographical 'I' -- but there are similarities across the entire collection, most notably in the use of repetition -- including pieces which are just slight variations on other pieces.
As one of the co-translators, Ann Cotten, nicely puts it: "Good & Safe includes numerous examples of serial texts, lists, litanies, repetition and ritual, swiftly installed and swiftly taken back down again".
poem(This is then followed by 'new poem' -- identical except that the sixteen-times-repeated line is: "I want to write a poem that does not yet exist".)
There are quite a few sequences of variations, such as the quartet 'this is better' (first two lines: "democracy is better than dictatorship / butter is better than margarine"), 'this is the same' ("democracy is like dictatorship / butter is like margarine"), 'this has always been like this' ("democracy has always been like this / butter has always been like this"), and 'there will always be this' ("there will always be dictatorship / there will always be margarine"). The longer poems in the sequence all titled 'the lovely city' are identical except for the dedications and the city in question -- with, for example, the first "dedicated to all the men and women of vienna", which begins: "vienna is dead / vienna is ahead /vienna's fun / vienna's done"; the next is "dedicated to bodo hell and thomas bernhard" and offers the same litany for Salzburg ("salzburg is dead / salzburg's ahead" etc.), etc.
Elsewhere, the variations and contrasts push the reader more strongly to (re)consider various dynamics and correlations, as in:
Various Explanations'Collected Knowledge' even more pointedly considers our easy acceptance of so much as given, from the banal, such as:
Yes, it's true that Coca-Cola quenches your thirst. Coca-Cola quenches your thirst because we know that Coca-Cola quenches your thirst.But many of the examples touch on the social and political, such as:
Yes, it's true that the police maintain order. The police maintain order because we know that the police maintain order.Leading also to nice concluding verse, the biggest presumption of them all:
Yes, it's true that we are free people. We are free people because we know that we are free people.A great deal here is, in various ways, political -- with Ujvary's approach not necessarily always subtle but often sly. For example, a poem of lines asking "Do you want to [...] ?" -- "Do you want to eat ? / Do you want to see ? / Do you want to learn ?" etc. (and concluding "Do you want to speak ?") -- takes on a different feel simply because of its commanding title: 'That's an Order !" Yet she can still surprise in the turns the poems take, as in a sequence of four that share the same alternating lines but in which each has a different refrain -- the first being:
poem (for marxists)The next in the sequence is 'poem (for nature lovers), where it's "the may sun shines warm" that's the repeated line, rather than "class struggle is intensifying" -- followed by 'poem (for the suicidal) 1' ("it can't go on like this") and then finally 'poem (for the suicidal) 2' ("there's always a way out").
The two final sections are more autobiographical -- very clearly so in the case of the last one, 'Autobiography with Instructions', which includes twelve numbered prose-pieces, short sequences about Ujvary and her life (the first one beginning: "My name is Liesl Ujvary. I am 36 years old"), each with a set of a dozen or so questions at the end that were more or less answered in the piece itself. A further quartet of 'Out with It !'-pieces provides additional autobiographical information -- including the difficulties she has with her family, because they: "don't accept my lifestyle" -- as:
My way of life seems suspect to them because it doesn't seem to lead to external success in the bourgeois sense.While the use of repetition and (slight-)variation in many of the pieces in the collection stands out most obviously, there's a great range and variety here, including prose-piece (including a sequence of several page-long, single run-on sentence pieces) or, for example, the practically documentary 'The Spoon as Hero', an outline for a study of a/the spoon (from: "1. the spoon is bought: date and location of purchase" to: "6. quotes about “spoon”: various"). The variety of lists also concludes nicely with the final piece in the collection, '"Sealed Object with List of Contents"' -- a hundred items (beginning with: "1. Sealed Object / 2. List of Contents") that include both the abstract ('grammar') and a wide variety of objects (including: "19. objects") -- from "dogs", to "porn magazines" to "dumplings" --, places ("Vienna", "the universe", "hospitals"), and classes of people ("Marxists", "teachers", "women").
In her translator's Note, Ann Cotten writes that Ujvary has been: "a generous mentor and guide" -- including stylistically, advising Cotten: "always write so that it sounds like a translation". In fact, in the original, Ujvary's poems likely don't -- but the basic-seeming simplicity of many of the pieces is one of the things that poses difficulties in actual translation here. Cotten and co-translator Anna-Isabella Dinwoodie do, however, navigate most of this reasonably well, and the effect of the poems comes through well. (The translators note some of the translation-difficulties they had to deal with in their afterword-notes.)
Good & Safe is an impressive collection and it's clear why this is something of a (if still under-appreciated and not well-enough known) modern classic in German; it's very good to see it English (though, yes, a bilingual edition would have been great too ...).
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 August 2025
Austrian author Liesl Ujvary was born in 1939.
