the complete review - various

cake & prostheses



by

Gerhard Rühm



minidramas and short prose

German titles: drei personen wollen guter laune sein and hero liest grillparzer. leander lernt schwimmen. / kuchen und prothesen .

and . Translated by Alexander Booth

With several illustrations and score-versions of the original texts by the author

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun, and a nice variety of pieces

The complete review 's Review :

cake & prostheses collects two volumes of texts by Gerhard Rühm.



The first section, three people seeking a good mood (a translation of drei personen wollen guter laune sein) offers a variety of 'mini dramas'. These are indeed miniatures, all fairly short, with the opening series of 'aphoristic scenes' especially so, though a few of even these, including the title piece of the collection, also extend over several pages. They are stage-scenes, simple playlets -- some of them beautifully succinct:

nature study



curtain rises.

defloration.

curtain falls.

flower piece



curtain rises.

in the middle of the stage a little side table. on it a vase filled with water in which there is a bouquet of flowers. for a good while nothing happens.

suddenly (from the backdrop) the vase is shot.

curtain falls.

presence



light:

2.9 seconds !

dark

the man on the left:

"imagine, yesterday i'm at the races, next to the track, i bend over to tie a shoelace, a jockey comes over and saddles me."

"and ?"

"I came in second."



the woman:

frau moser is letting her maidservant go: "i am very sorry, but, among other things, we have gotten a vacuum cleaner that will replace you."

the maidservant replies: "that will be quite an adjustment for your husband."

the lunar pieces are intended for four astronaut performers. they are to be broadcast live by terrestrial television stations in various time slots.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2025

:

About the Author :

Austrian author Gerhard Rühm was born in 1930.

