cake & prostheses
Our Assessment:
B+ : good fun, and a nice variety of pieces
The complete review's Review:
cake & prostheses collects two volumes of texts by Gerhard Rühm.
nature studyThe action tends to be (described as) limited: not much happens -- but there is some sort of action or activity. Occasionally, it is dramatic -- but that's all there is to it:
flower pieceOr even:
presenceSeveral of the aphoristic scenes do go on for longer, and some include a variety of exchanges between performers -- though tending also towards the aphoristic, anecdotal, or jokey, with, for example, the three characters from 'three people seeking a good mood' sharing short jokes:
the man on the left:The playing of the piano, and music more generally, are integrated into several of the pieces -- and some of Rühm's original scores are presented as well (helpful, too, in also providing the original German text to some of the bits), such as the chanson 'feeling blue' ('stimmungstief') at the conclusion of the playlet 'coffee klatch'.
The second set of pieces presents: 'lunar theater' -- a preface explaining:
the lunar pieces are intended for four astronaut performers. they are to be broadcast live by terrestrial television stations in various time slots.These, too, are very short, the touch of the absurd found throughout the volume heightened in these by the setting (and the costuming one of course associates with astronauts).
Three 'puppet plays' each come with the original (handwritten) musical scores, as well as several illustrations. The 'cutlery play' -- described as being: "for table theater" -- features actual cutlery (and the directions: "the objects can be held by black-gloved hands (arms in black leotard) or from above by (nylon) cords"); it also comes with a note at the end, explaining Rühm's interest in: "writing theatrical pieces specifically for objects (of daily use)" and how he came to write this one. In the other two puppet plays -- the final one is 'chamber play for brooms' --, Rühm also provides some explanation as to staging and plot.
Two 'erotic pantomimes' are somewhat more elaborate pieces, but without dialogue (though a singer opens the first with an adaptation of "schubert's goethe lied 'versunken'" -- with the locks in question now those of pubic hair, as the focus of the piece ('delilah and samson') is on, as the alternate title has it, 'the magical triangle').
Another pantomime is 'the bremen town musicians', also presented with a score of sort, though, given the piece's description -- "a children's pantomime with animal noises" -- there is no actual music: "whatever happens acoustically -- apart from unavoidable background noise -- is limited to the animal voices alone". Two more playlets are also more elaborate, with 'pompes funèbres meyerbeer' resembling a more traditional stage-piece.
The second section, hero reads grillparzer / leander learns to swim -- "a classic love story" -- is a six-day story that, after a prologue of sorts proceeds from Monday through Saturday, presenting an excerpt from a guide on how to swim (complete with illustrations) on the one hand (and page) and a narrative on the other(s), in which convent-novice hero (so the name of the protagonist) goes through a volume of Franz Grillparzer's play The Waves of the Sea and of Love ("otherwise known as simply hero and leander") picked from the convent-library. Hero struggles some with the Grillparzer, but certainly learns something by the end .....
The final section of the book, cake & prostheses, offers: "two dozen short prose texts" -- twelve from early in Rühm's career (from 1949 to 1956) and twelve recent one (from 2018). The contrasts are less stark than one might expect -- not least in Rühm consistently writing without capitalization as well as in the compactness of the pieces.
It's a fun collection, especially in the creative stage-experiments. Rühm is not unserious, but there is a humorous edge to many of the pieces -- and quite a few are quite erotically charged as well. There's nice variety here, too, making for a good sampler of Rühm's work and language-play (with music often playing a prominent role in both).
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 July 2025
Austrian author Gerhard Rühm was born in 1930.
