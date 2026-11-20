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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 November 2026
21 November:
'European Authors Day' | Jonathan Yardley (1939-2026) | Death of a Citizen review
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21 November 2026
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'European Authors Day' | Jonathan Yardley (1939-2026)
Death of a Citizen review
'European Authors Day'
Every month, week, and day nowadays seems to be in recognition of something or other; so also now we have the European Union initiative European Authors Day.
And, hey:
The European Authors Day celebrates European literature and encourages interest in reading.
It inspires younger generations to explore the richness of European literature.
It also promotes linguistic diversity in Europe.
Alll good, right ?
My one small issue with European Authors Day is that, as they note in bold type: "In 2026, the celebrations of the European Authors Day will take place between 11 November and 12 December".
Come on, folks -- that is not a day.
Do it on one day, or call it something else.
(They apparently recently changed the name -- it's now: "The European Authors Day, previously known as Day of European Authors" -- but that really isn't any more helpful/better, is it ?)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Jonathan Yardley (1939-2026)
Longtime The Washington Post book reviewer Jonathan Yardley has passed away; see, for example, Sam Roberts' obituary in The New York Times, Jonathan Yardley, Who Reviewed 3,000 Books and Pulled Zero Punches, Has Died (presumably paywalled), The Washington Post's own obituary, by Matt Schudel, Jonathan Yardley, Pulitzer-winning book critic at The Post, dies at 87 (presumably paywalled), as well as longtime colleague Ron Charles' Remembering Jon Yardley (1939-2026).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Death of a Citizen review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Donald Hamilton 1960 thriller, Death of a Citizen.
This is the first in his Matt Helm-series; I have two more of these -- review copies from 2013 ! -- and I'm intrigued enough that I'll probably get to them at some point.
(I don't think I'll get to all twenty-seven ..... Or the Dean Martin movies ....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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