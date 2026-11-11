the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
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11 November 2026
11 November:
(Canadian) Writers' Trust Awards | Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger | Daisy Rockwell Q & A
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11 November 2026
- Wednesday
(Canadian) Writers' Trust Awards | Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger
Daisy Rockwell Q & A
(Canadian) Writers' Trust Awards
The Canadian Writers' Trust has announced the winners of its various awards -- though unfortunately not all in one convenient, single-page press release or the like, because that would be much too ... simple and convenient, so you have to click on each damn prize to see who won, e.g. the C$70,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize, 'Awarding the best Canadian novel or short story collection of the year', which went to Fancy Gap, by Zak Jones.
(For a one-page overview of all the winners, see, for example, the report at Quill & Quire.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger
The French have announced the winners of (one of) their best-in-translation prizes, the prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger, with John of John by Douglas Stuart winning in the fiction category; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Daisy Rockwell Q & A
At the Khaleej Times Anamika Chatterjee has a Q & A with the translator and author, in Does AI really pose a threat writing ? Booker winner Daisy Rockwell weighs in.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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