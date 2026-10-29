the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 - 2 November 2026
1 November:
Helen Garner profile | Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi review
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2 November:
'The Aesthetics of Resistance' exhibit | Mircea Cărtărescu profile | Booker-judging
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2 November 2026
- Monday
'The Aesthetics of Resistance' exhibit
Mircea Cărtărescu profile | Booker-judging
'The Aesthetics of Resistance' exhibit
Via I am pointed to Werner Bloch's article in Die Welt lamenting that Deutschland hat Peter Weiss zu früh vergessen ('Germany forgot Peter Weiss too soon') -- *sigh*, and not just Germany ... -- which in turn points me to the exhibit The Defeated: The Aesthetics of Resistance 2026.
You only have a few more days to catch it, at Bonniers Konsthall in Stockholm, -- it closed 8 November --, but it looks/sounds interesting.
See also reviews at e-flux (Natasha Marie Llorens finds it to be a: "conflicted exhibition" and "a disorienting mix of rigorous and sincere engagement with Weiss and Palmstierna-Weiss and a bevy of international perspectives that are proximate, is chaotic, and not only in the negative sense"), Artforum, and the Nordic Art Review.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Mircea Cărtărescu profile
At France24 they have the AFP profile of the author, in Romanian writer Cartarescu hails books as balm in turmoil, around: "the launch of his latest book, a collection of aphorisms on writing"; that would be Texistența; see also the Editura Humanitas publicity page.
He also teases:
Cartarescu has since been in no rush to finish another novel, but he has started on one -- though he told AFP it is "not a novel in the strict sense".
"It's something I've never written before, and I don't think anyone else has either," he said, refusing to go into further details.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Booker-judging
With this year's Booker Prize to be announced a week from today we get the obligatory what-was-it-like-to-read-all-these-books article, with two of the judges -- Patricia Lockwood and Raymond Antrobus -- weighing in, as Annabel Nugent speaks with them in The Independent, in What it’s like to read 163 books in seven months, according to this year’s Booker Prize judges.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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1 November 2026
- Sunday
Helen Garner profile | Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi review
Helen Garner profile
At The Guardian Emma Brockes profiles the author, in ‘Being hated is very bracing’: Helen Garner on surviving three marriages and being called a ‘rotten feminist’.
I've ben hoping to cover some of her work, but so far haven't managed more than a brief library-borrowing of the diary-collection, How to End a Story (which I was very imprssed by).
(Quite a few books by Murray Bail, on the other hand, are under review at the site .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Azerbaijani author Anar's Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi.
Still from Soviet times, though other than it featuring a Moskvitch (and that being considered a fancy car ...) and the most occasional mention of 'comrades' you can hardly tell.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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