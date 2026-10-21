the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 October 2026
21 October:
Nordic Council Literature Prize | Prix Pascal | Pakistani literature abroad
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21 October 2026
- Wednesday
Nordic Council Literature Prize | Prix Pascal
Pakistani literature abroad
Nordic Council Literature Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Nordic Council Literature Prize, the leading Scandinavian book prize, and it is ... the novel by Sigbjørn Skåden.
The Nordic Council Literature Prize is chosen from the one or two nominees selected from each of the eligible countries/regions, which includes the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Åland -- and the Sami language area; see this year's nominees; Sigbjørn Skåden's novel is the rare -- the first? -- book that was nominated in two area-categories: as the official site puts it: "Coincidentally, the juries for both Norway and the Sami language area have independently nominated the same book, published in parallel in both Norwegian and Torne Sami".
Yes:
The novel was published simultaneously in Sámi and Norwegian, and, in the Norwegian edition, the author moves between Tornedalen Sámi, Nynorsk, and Bokmål
(It was published as Planterhaug (in Norwegian) and Láŋtdievvá (Torne Sami).)
This should make for quite the interesting translation-issues !
Foreign rights apparently sold to to Bulgaria (!), Germany, Italy, and Sweden already before the prize announcement; inveterately risk-averse US/UK publishers of course bide their time before considering touching this kind of thing.
See also the NORLA information page for the book (whose title they suggest could be 'Backwoods Fable' in English).
This prize has an impressive track record; see also the quite many Nordic Council Literature Prize-winners under review at the complete review.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Prix Pascal
The French, who seem to have a literary prize for every imaginable kind of book, have introduced a new one: the Prix Pascal de Littérature IA, for 'the best work co-written using AI'; see also, for example, the report at Firstpost., French literary award invites submissions of AI-assisted writing (with, no doubt, a deluge of coverage and commentary to follow).
First off -- I know this shouldn't be the thing to focus on but, believe me, it's worth noting --: awesome and surprising that this prize has an official website, and one that looks like it may actually be useful (we'll see how good they are about providing prize-related news in a timely manner ...).
For all the French prizes out there, they are almost universally terrible in terms of their online presence; there are few official sites for literary prizes, and posting tends to be ... haphazard.
They really need to (well, should) get their act together in this regard -- so they could certainly follow the lead/example of this new prize (see how easy it is !).
Now to the prize itself: of course this kind of thing was coming, and I'm all for it.
The only thing I'm disappointed about is that LLMs are excluded from the judging -- surely AI should decide what is best.
(Yes, I know one would have to be careful with the prompts, as to what one was looking for in determining the 'best' text, but that should be manageable; indeed, I had kind of hoped that before we get this kind of prize -- judging AI-assisted writing -- we'd get one of human writing that is (solely) judged by AI.
(I'm actually kind of surprised no one has done this yet, at least side by side by a prize -- feed the Booker or Goncourt longlist into an LLM and let it judge, for example.))
I am also looking forward to the coverage of this new prize (especially the outraged coverage ...).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Pakistani literature abroad
Always good to hear of efforts to bring a literature into another language and country, so I of course applaud that, as reported at the Associated Press of Pakistan, NBF explores opportunities for translating, publishing Pakistani literature in Azerbaijan.
With everyone focusing on, especially, the English-language market (and, secondarily, the other major European languages, as well as Chinese, Japanese, and Korean), it's neat to see a reaching-out to a far more out of the way market.
As you'll recall, Azerbaijan only has about 10 million inhabitants -- though the Azerbaijani-language market is, admittedly, a few times bigger (there are more Azerbaijani speakers in Iran than Azerbaijan itself -- though I fear that market is a bit hard to crack, given current conditions ...).
In any case, an area that would seem to be of limited potential -- but great to see that they think it's worth a go; here's hoping they have success with it.
As the APP report notes:
The proposed collaboration could mark a positive step towards promoting literary diplomacy, introducing Pakistani literature to new linguistic audiences and further strengthening the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
Let's see more literary diplomacy !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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