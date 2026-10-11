the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 October 2026
11 October:
Exporting (Vietnamese) literature | Selling Arabic books abroad | Canadian literature | Orkus review
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11 October 2026
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Exporting (Vietnamese) literature | Selling Arabic books abroad
Canadian literature | Orkus review
Exporting (Vietnamese) literature
At Vietnam.vn they have a conversation with Nguyen Xuan Minh, about What can we learn from Spain's approach to 'exporting literature' ?, drawing on his experiences from having recently visited the Liber book fair in Spain.
It's a fairly long piece, and offers an interesting glimpse at how the industry -- especially regarding selling into foreign markets -- 'works'.
Also, while this is probably sensible, and good advice, this ultra-professional approach breaks my heart:
In my opinion, you shouldn't bring thousands of books and expect the partner to find them themselves.
Instead, you could select 30-50 truly promising Vietnamese works each year, prepare a good English summary, a sample translation of about 30-50 pages, author profiles, sales records, and a program to support translation or publishing costs.
The foreign copyright buyer must be able to memorize a book within minutes and then have enough material to present to their editorial team.
I worry/think so much falls through the cracks because of this prevailing approach .....
[Aside: Vietnam.vn is the portal of the 'Department of Grassroots Information and External Information' at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Viet Nam, and surely every country should have a Department of Grassroots Information.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Selling Arabic books abroad
At The National Saeed Saeed talks to Egyptian publisher Sherif Bakr in exploring Why international publishers are overlooking Arabic books.
Arabic books seem to me to have had a pretty good run since 2001, and on the whole still do much better (i.e. more translations are published) than quite a few areas, but obviously things could be better.
And it's interesting to hear about some of the hurdles -- not least the make-one-weep level of the (financial) levels they are talking about and playing at:
He also recalls agreeing a $100 advance with a Nordic literary agency, only to struggle to transfer the money because Egyptian bank officials at the time did not understand the purchase of publishing rights.
He eventually paid in cash at a book fair.
Although restrictions have eased, he says a $100 transfer can still incur about $40 in fees.
Anyway, the Arab Voices hub -- promising: "Eschewing the traditional canon, our independent jury of experts searched for the most vibrant voices published over the last five years" -- ... can't hurt.
Though I'd suggest that it would probably help if the 'Contact Us'-link was actually a link, and the text there not just lorem ipsum-filler.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Canadian literature
At The Spectator Alex Diggins *explains* How progressive politics ruined Canadian literature (presumably paywalled (but e.g. ...)).
I had no idea that Canadian literature had been ruined, so I was of course very interested to hear how that happened, but I have to say, I still don't really get this.
Apparently: "Canada has singularly failed to produce a national literature".
And this is apparently a bad thing, since we ... need 'national' literatures ?
And (the idea of ?): "The “Great Canadian novel” is a hollow joke" -- while every country obviously needs a 'great country-X novel' .....
I have to say, I've always liked the fact that so much Canadian literature doesn't deal with, wallow in, or worry about national identity and that sort of thing (as much US-American fiction does), and that it generally doesn't feel (specifically) Canadian (which helps it travel well, albeit without the flag-waving country-of-origin label in any way prominent (again, in contrast to much US-American stuff)).
Indeed, I'd argue Canada punches considerably above its weight, literarily.
Oh, yeah, and didn't a Canadian just win the Nobel Prize ?
(Aside: why doesn't Robertson Davies get mentioned in these articles ?
Thirty years dead, he's maybe a bit out fashion, but come on, how can you not trot him out ?)
Anyway, Diggins gets to moan about the: "distortion field of DEI" and how: "Literary quality, or even basic popularity, become subservient to demands for equality, representation and a fuzzily-defined conception of “fairness”", and it's all the fault of: "top-down meddling in culture" (well, and also "its adherence to progressive politics"; perhaps top-down meddling adhering to fascistic politics might be something he could get on board with; fascistic politics love to embrace the flag and exalt 'nation' (whichever one ...) above all).
For all his complaining, Diggins doesn't seem to offer any *solutions* (as if this were the sort of thing that's solvable) -- beyond: 'don't be progressive'.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Orkus review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Gerhard Roth's 2011 Dantesque (if not quite the way that term is usually used) Reise zu den Toten, Orkus.
I can see how this is a hard sell to foreign publishers, as the eighth and final volume in a series, but it's actually a very good introduction to the author and easily works as a stand-alone.
Several works by Roth have been published in English -- notably by the admirable Ariadne Press, thought that probably isn't helping (publishers look up the Circana BookScan data (tracking book sales), and these books are probably not flying off any shelves).
A shame, because this has a lot going for it -- the short varied chapters make it a very accessible read, plus there are lots of notable cameos: Roth talks to Nobel laureates ! (Kertész ! Ōe ! Canetti !) Roth gets a guided tour from Simon Wiesenthal ! Roth goes to the premiere of Thomas Bernhard's Heldenplatz !
It's also an interesting variation on the form: not straightforward autofiction (or memoir, which it could also, sort of, be seen as), but a kind of auto-meta-fiction.
A shame that it's unlikely to be translated.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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