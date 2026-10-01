the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 October 2026
1 October:
Boekenbon Literatuurprijs longlist | Cundill History Prize finalists | (Maltese) National Book Prizes | Shelley Frisch Q & A | Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize longlist
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1 October 2026
- Thursday
Boekenbon Literatuurprijs longlist | Cundill History Prize finalists
(Maltese) National Book Prizes | Shelley Frisch Q & A
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize longlist
Boekenbon Literatuurprijs longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Boekenbon Literatuurprijs -- previously also known as the AKO Literatuurprijs and then the ECI Literatuurprijs, among others, and one of the leading Dutch-language literary prizes; it is open to both works of fiction and non.
The shortlist will be announced 21 October, and the winner on 25 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Cundill History Prize finalists
They've announced the three finalists for the Cundill History Prize -- "one of the world's leading prizes for a work of history written in, or translated into, English", paying out US$75,000 to the winner.
The winner will be announced on 23 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
(Maltese) National Book Prizes
I missed this last week, but in Malta the National Book Council has announced the winners of this year's many National Book Prizes.
The best novel award went to one in Maltese, Eħlisna mid-deni, by Karl Schembri; see also the Merlin publicity page.
The best prose fiction translation prize went to a Maltese translation of Umberto Eco's The Name of the Rose.
There were eight adult categories (with 103 titles submitted across them), and quite a few young adult/children categories; disappointingly:
No works were submitted towards the remaining categories of Young Adult Literature in Translation and the newly-introduced Sport Literature for Children and Young Adults (ages 8-16), which was made possible in collaboration with Sport Malta.
How disappointing for Sport Malta -- all collaborative and everything, and then no one can even come up with an eligible book.
(Also: translate more YA literature !)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Shelley Frisch Q & A
At the Princeton University Press site they have Q & A with the translator, in Shelley Frisch on the work (and play) of translation.
Lots of interesting observations, including that:
The language of any source text is amply overcoded, brimming with all manner of linguistic markers that can be included, excluded, transfigured, or reworked entirely for the target language.
In recreating a work in a new linguistic garb, the translator gets to write not so much a derivative work but a fresh creation that gives rise to its own set of denotations and connotations.
Puns are repunned, alliterations realliterated, sentences resentenced.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize longlist
The New India Foundation has announced the longlist for its Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, awarded: "in recognition of the finest non-fiction writing about the history of Independent India".
The winner will be announced 12 December.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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