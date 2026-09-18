the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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21 September 2026
21 September:
Amit Chaudhuri Q & A | 'Mausoleum of Poets' | Tanka
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21 September 2026
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Amit Chaudhuri Q & A | 'Mausoleum of Poets' | Tanka
Amit Chaudhuri Q & A
At Scroll.in Aishani Misra has a Q & A with the author, in ‘The act of writing is un-citizenly’: Amit Chaudhuri talks about his new novel, ‘Château Rouge’.
Among his observations:
For me, it is important to embrace this seemingly boring part of fiction writing in order to play with all kinds of other meanings that would not be available to me in an essay.
Several of Chuadhuri's works are under review at the complete review -- Sojourn, etc. -- but I only have an e-copy of this one; see also the publicity pages for the book from New York Review Books and Faber.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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'Mausoleum of Poets'
Sort of impressed, given how things are going, that at Press TV Humaira Ahad encourages readers to: Discover Iran: Tabriz’s iconic ‘Mausoleum of Poets,’ where centuries of Persian literary history lives on.
Kind of a neat idea, though the design of this latest structure doesn't seem that ... poetic.
(As to the 'Discover Iran'-campaign as a whole -- well, they do have a F*c*book page (though with only 1.5 followers), but I'm afraid they're going to have some trouble convincing folks that now is the time .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Tanka
At nippon.com Yoshino Taichirō profiles Kang Han-na: A South Korean Poet Finds Her Voice in Japan’s Tanka.
Kang explains:
Through the refined expression of tanka, I’ve come to learn about Japanese people’s way of thinking, their connection to others, feelings, life wisdom, and philosophy -- in other words, what they hold dear as human beings.
Even if you translate a tanka simply, you break the 7-5 rhythm and it’s difficult to convey the poem’s characteristic quality, which is frustrating, but I think that like Zen philosophy, tanka can become fascinating to people in other countries.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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