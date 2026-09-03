the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 September 2026
11 September:
Prime Minister's Literary Awards | Yale Drama Series Prize
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 September 2026
- Friday
Prime Minister's Literary Awards | Yale Drama Series Prize
Prime Minister's Literary Awards
Writing Australia has announced the winners of this year's Prime Minister's Literary Awards, "the richest literary prize in the nation".
There are six categories, with the fiction award going to A Piece of Red Cloth, by Leonie Norrington, Djawundil Maymuru, Merrkiyawuy Ganambarr-Stubbs, and Djawa Burarrwanga; see also the Allen & Unwin publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Yale Drama Series Prize
They've announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winner of this year's Yale Drama Series Prize, and it is AMANDA, by Mo Holmes; it will be published by Yale University Press.
This award has been handed out since 2006, and: "Over twenty years, the competition has received more than 27,000 submissions from 134 countries".
All the sadder then that with the awarding of this year's prize they've also announced
Yale University Press has made the difficult decision to conclude the Yale Drama Series Prize after the 2026 award year.
The 2026 prize marks the final year of the program.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 September 2026)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2026 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links