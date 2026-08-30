the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 September 2026
1 September:
Premio FIL de Literatura | Wendell Berry (1934-2026) | Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature shortlist
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1 September 2026
- Tuesday
Premio FIL de Literatura | Wendell Berry (1934-2026)
Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature shortlist
Premio FIL de Literatura
They've announced the winner of this year's Premio FIL de Literatura en Lenguas Romances -- a leading Romance-language author prize, paying out US$150,000 -- and it is Gioconda Belli; she'll get to pick up the prize at this year's Guadalajara International Book Fair, which runs 28 November through 6 December.
Quite a few of her works are available in English.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Wendell Berry (1934-2026)
American poet and author Wendell Berry has passed away; see, for example, obituaries at the AP (by Hillel Italie), The New York Times (by Robert D. McFadden (presumably paywalled)), and the Kentucky Lantern (by Sarah Ladd).
None of his work is under review at the complete review, but see, for example, the publicity page for his Library of America collections; see also the author page, with links to many of his poems, at the Poetry Foundation.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature shortlist
The American University in Cairo Press has announced the shortlist for this year's Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature -- six titles selected from 143 novels submitted from 23 countries.
The winner will be announced on 11 December.
Meanwhile, in other Mahfouz-related news, at Cairo Scene they report (in an article datelined today ...) that ‘Naguib Mahfouz Year’ to Launch in Cairo on August 30th, while at ahramonline Dina Ezzat reports Professor of Arabic Literature Khairy Doma talks about the phenology in Mahfouz’s eternal garden.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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