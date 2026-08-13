the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
12 - 14 August 2026
12 August :
Deutscher Buchpreis longlist | Prime Minister's Literary Awards shortlists
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13 August :
Arthur C. Clarke Award | Bugadze novel not allowed in prison | Serbian novels
14 August :
John Crowley (1942-2026) | Publishing and AI | Uses for AI in ... China
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14 August 2026
- Friday
John Crowley (1942-2026) | Publishing and AI | Uses for AI in ... China
John Crowley (1942-2026)
American author John Crowley has passed away; see, for example, the obituary (presumably paywalled) in The New York Times or the Locus notice.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Publishing and AI
Another take, this by Cameron Pugh at the Christian Science Monitor, as to how Caught in the backlash over AI, book publishers face mounting questions.
Interesting point, that:
Controversies over AI use have struck the publishing industry amid ballooning work and thinning staff.
The number of books released by publishing houses in the United States increased by 10% between 2022 and 2025, according to data obtained by Publishers Weekly, rising to 642,242.
Yet the number of book publishing jobs fell by 28% between 1987 and 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Presumably, too, increased use of AI for tasks menial and otherwise at publishing houses will see an even greater reduction in the number of book publishing jobs .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Uses for AI in ... China
In the South China Morning Post Meredith Chen reports on How AI is helping to open a new chapter for ancient Chinese literature.
Digitization certainly seems useful -- see the site she mentions, Shidian Guji -- but as to the LLMs processing and analyzing works: associate professor from the Department of Chinese and History at City University of Hong Kong Tsui Lik-hang notes:
Classical Chinese is especially exposed: unpunctuated, unreferenced, deliberately subtle, often obscure and vast in the amounts of texts.
Meaning frequently depends on recognising what is being quoted and why.
Theoretically, this is something that LLMs could be *good* at, but I suspect it will be a while before they get an adequate handle on it.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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13 August 2026
- Thursday
Arthur C. Clarke Award | Bugadze novel not allowed in prison
Serbian novels
Arthur C. Clarke Award
They've announced the winner of this year's Arthur C. Clarke Award, and it is When There Are Wolves Again, by E.J. Swift; see also the Arcadia publicity page.
Nice touch: the prize money is £2026 -- an amount raised every year since 2001 (though, I note, at less than the rate of inflation ...).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Bugadze novel not allowed in prison
JAM news reports that Lasha Bugadze becomes first modern Georgian writer whose book was barred from being sent to prison, as prison authorities did not allow the latest novel by the The Literature Express-author, დამკვირვებელი, to be sent to a prisoner.
In the US, of course, prison censorship is widespread -- many, many books are denied prisoners --, but apparently in Georgia: "the penitentiary code contains no provision explicitly banning fiction from being brought into prisons", so the situation is unusual there.
Of course it's also of interest because the book itself sounds intriguing -- see also the Sulakauri publicity page -- and it would be great to see this (and, indeed, much more Georgian fiction ...) available in translation.
(See also the limited amount under review at the complete review.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Serbian novels
At НИН, Luka Mičeta has a lengthy Conversation with Gojko Božović: ten novels that best reflect the Serbs and Serbia, and while it cuts off rather abruptly (maybe they want you to register to read the rest ?) there's a lot here, and some good suggestions -- not least, the great Meša Selimović's Death and the Dervish.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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12 August 2026
- Wednesday
Deutscher Buchpreis longlist | Prime Minister's Literary Awards shortlists
Deutscher Buchpreis longlist
They've announced -- yes, even with a press release in English -- the longlist for this year's German Book Prize, the leading German novel prize (basically: the German imitation-Booker).
Twenty titles, selected from 205 considered (meaning the jury called in 25, since apparently only 180 were submitted).
It doesn't look like many of the authors with longlisted titles have published much in English translation; Ingo Schulze appears to be the author who is presumably best-known in the US/UK.
I haven't heard much about the longlisted titles; the one I have been curious about is by the lone longlisted Austrian author, Elias Hirschl's Schleifen -- see also the Zsolnay foreign rights page.
Sounds philosophically fun -- Vienna Circle !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Prime Minister's Literary Awards shortlists
They've announced the shortlists for this year's (Australian) Prime Minister's Literary Awards, "theâ€¯richest literary prize in the nation".
Five finalists in each of the six categories, selected from 673 entries.
The winners will be announced 10 September.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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