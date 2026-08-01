the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
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1 August 2026
1 August :
Yet another AI-use to-do | Murder at The Flea Club review
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1 August 2026
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Yet another AI-use to-do | Murder at The Flea Club review
Yet another AI-use to-do
Another case of a work of fiction being bought for a huge sum ("an offer for more than $2m [...] as part of a 14-way auction") and then being ditched by the publisher because of suspicions of AI-use is making the rounds and I can't resist a few comments.
In The Guardian Emma Loffhagen sums up what seem to be the basics here -- and quotes the author:
He said the novel had “passed through first readers, second readers, editors, and acquisitions teams at numerous publishing houses ... If the manuscript had shown genuine signs of being generated by AI, it is difficult to believe that every one of those experienced professionals would have failed to notice.”
The faith in 'experienced professionals' is endearing in its naïveté -- has he met people working in publishing ? -- but the larger point is the problematic one: sure, we've all come across internet slop -- usually some summary news article or maybe opinion piece -- that we can identify as having been AI-generated, but I'm sorry, 'genuine signs of being generated by AI' is a tall, tall order and anyone who thinks they can always or even often recognize it, or that there are people (or AI programs) that can, is deluding themselves -- already now, and certainly in the future.
Other than authors literally leaving tell-tale signs in their manuscripts -- forgetting to delete the prompts they used (it happens, apparently) -- it's very hard to identify with any certainty; among the worst things about all this concern about AI-use in writing is that writers worry about their writing resembling AI-generated writing and trying to change it to avoid that -- no em-dashes ! no lists of threes, etc.
Come on, people !
(For now I have no concerns about anyone ever suspecting that my writing here at the complete review and this Literary Saloon (or, for that matter, my fiction, such as in my novel Salome in Graz) is AI-assisted -- stylistically, I have an awful lot of tics and idiosyncratic quirks -- but given how much and often LLMs are hoovering up my words (the overwhelming majority of traffic to the site now is clearly from AI bots that are simply copying all the material) they can probably already do a convincing imitation, if any thought it was worth their while.)
As I've often noted, I don't really get this focus on authorship, when it is surely the text that matters, regardless of how it is produced.
(Yes, I recognize there are great problems with the use of LLMs, including how they rely on a huge body of other people's work to function in the first place, as well as all sorts of environmental and other concerns, but it seems to me that in these debates the outrage is focused almost entirely on the ideas of 'authenticity' and 'authorship', and I find it difficult to understand why these are so important.)
I have read several works of 'popular fiction' in the past year where I have actually wished the author had turned to AI, at least for some of the editing of the prose (having mostly given up on human editors ever stepping in); it couldn't have made things worse .....
(The 'authorship' question/issue is, admittedly, of some additional interest in this particular case, since, as the author notes, his is (yet another) high profile case where the author in question is ... not white; it's hard not to suspect that that played some role in how all this unfolded.)
The use of AI in non-fiction and relying on it for 'facts' seems to me to be a genuine and much greater problem (much as I love and value fiction, facts matter, in a whole different and important way), and I certainly believe that lawyers who cite non-existent cases or scientists who refer to non-existent articles and studies should be severely sanctioned, but as far as fiction goes -- surely anything goes, as long as the final product, the text, justifies it.
(I initially was not particularly bothered by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk admitting that she used AI -- but almost cried when she 'explained': “I make use of artificial intelligence on the same principles as most people in the world – I treat it as a tool that allows faster documenting and checking of facts.”
Dear, god, people, please, please do not think AI can be relied on to 'check facts'.)
In any case, it's fun to see how publishing is 'dealing' with this whole issue -- one that is certainly not going away.
The flood of poorly done AI-generated crap on Amazon is only the tip of the iceberg; as tools are refined and the product/output gets better 'writing' (and publishing) will certainly soon look very different.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Murder at The Flea Club review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Matthew Head's 1955 novel, Murder at The Flea Club.
This is the fourth in his quartet of novels featuring Dr.Mary Finney; nothing special -- but it does leave me curious enough about the other three, which are set in the then-still Belgian Congo, where Head (actually: John Canaday) spent some time in the 1940s.
(Canaday went on to become a long-time art critic at The New York Times, by the way.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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