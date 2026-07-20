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the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

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21 July 2026

21 July : Günter Grass up for grabs | Madan Puraskar shortlist | Lydia Davis exhibit


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21 July 2026 - Tuesday

Günter Grass up for grabs | Madan Puraskar shortlist
Lydia Davis exhibit

       Günter Grass up for grabs

       Longtime Günter Grass-publisher Steidl has apparently applied for bankruptcy -- something like the American 'Chapter 11', from the sounds of it -- and, as Börsenblatt reports, oh, by the way, they've lost the worldwide rights to the Nobel laureate's work, which are now with the copyright-holders, the Günter und Ute Grass Stiftung.
       Look for a high-bidding free-for-all -- not least because of Grass' imminently upcoming centenary (16 October 2027). This should get really interesting .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Madan Puraskar shortlist

       Madan Puraskar Guthi has announced the ten-title strong shortlist for its Madan Puraskar, "Nepal's most prestigious literary award", selected from 298 submissions; see also the The Rising Nepal report.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Lydia Davis exhibit

       The exhibit Notes I Have Now and Then Made: Items from the Lydia Davis Papers at Columbia University's Rare Book & Manuscript Library closed back in April already, but in the Columbia Spectator Zoha Bajwa has a look back at it and its curation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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