the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 July 2026
21 July :
Günter Grass up for grabs | Madan Puraskar shortlist | Lydia Davis exhibit
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21 July 2026
- Tuesday
Günter Grass up for grabs | Madan Puraskar shortlist
Lydia Davis exhibit
Günter Grass up for grabs
Longtime Günter Grass-publisher Steidl has apparently applied for bankruptcy -- something like the American 'Chapter 11', from the sounds of it -- and, as Börsenblatt reports, oh, by the way, they've lost the worldwide rights to the Nobel laureate's work, which are now with the copyright-holders, the Günter und Ute Grass Stiftung.
Look for a high-bidding free-for-all -- not least because of Grass' imminently upcoming centenary (16 October 2027).
This should get really interesting .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Madan Puraskar shortlist
Madan Puraskar Guthi has announced the ten-title strong shortlist for its Madan Puraskar, "Nepal's most prestigious literary award", selected from 298 submissions; see also the The Rising Nepal report.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Lydia Davis exhibit
The exhibit Notes I Have Now and Then Made: Items from the Lydia Davis Papers at Columbia University's Rare Book & Manuscript Library closed back in April already, but in the Columbia Spectator Zoha Bajwa has a look back at it and its curation.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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