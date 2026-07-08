the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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11 July 2026

11 July : Hershel Parker (1935-2026) | Roderick Literary Award shortlist


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11 July 2026 - Saturday

Hershel Parker (1935-2026) | Roderick Literary Award shortlist

       Hershel Parker (1935-2026)

       Melville scholar Hershel Parker recently passed away; see now, for example, the tribute at Northwestern University Press or the obituary (presumably paywalled) at The New York Times.
       See also the publicity pages for volume one and two for his Melville-biography at Johns Hopkins University Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Roderick Literary Award shortlist

       James Cook University has announced the shortlist for its Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award, an A$50,000 prize "given to the best Australian book of the year that deals with any aspect of Australian life" -- making for a diverse list "including a picture book, memoir, poetry, YA and literary fiction, and an academic study".

       They've been giving out this award since 1967; previous winners include True History of the Kelly Gang by Peter Carey (2000; he also won for Oscar and Lucinda in 1988) and The Tyrant's Novel by Thomas Keneally (2003; he also won for The Daughters of Mars (2012)).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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