the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

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1 July 2026

1 July : New World Literature Today | William T. Vollmann profile | Un-Slop Fiction Prize | Such a Strange Lady review


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1 July 2026 - Wednesday

New World Literature Today | William T. Vollmann profile
Un-Slop Fiction Prize | Such a Strange Lady review

       New World Literature Today

       The July-August issue of World Literature Today is now out, featuring: 'Iranian Literature: Persian Antecedents & Contemporary Culture'. (See also the Persian literature under review at the complete review.)
       As always, don't forget to check out the extensive book review section.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       William T. Vollmann profile

       As already widely linked to, at his big reader bad grades Alexander Sorondo has a profile of the author, in "We Always Leave Things Unfinished"
       I'm looking forward to seeing Vollmann's A Table for Fortune -- see the Arcade publicity page -- and it's interesting to hear that:
New York Review Books was interested, but they weren’t willing to assume full legal liability in case some of the living people that Vollmann depicts as characters in the novel decided to sue.
       And then also that Vollmann sold it to Arcade for us $10,000 -- hey, he might actually earn out that advance .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Un-Slop Fiction Prize

       Via I'm pointed to the announcement that the results are in for the Hyperstition Unslop AI fiction writing contest -- you can read the winning entry ('The June') and all the other finalists and semi-finalists via the links at that page.
       An interesting experiment, whose basic rule was:
Your final submission must be a 500 to 10,000-word short story, generated entirely by AI. No human-written prose and no post-generation editing. To verify this, you will submit your full prompt harness / setup alongside your story.
       No human-written prose !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Such a Strange Lady review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Biography of Dorothy L. Sayers by Janet Hitchman, Such a Strange Lady.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


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