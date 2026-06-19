the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

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21 June 2026
21 June:
Kundera in Brno | Slavenka Drakulić (1949-2026) | Kein Platz mehr review
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21 June 2026
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Kundera in Brno | Slavenka Drakulić (1949-2026) | Kein Platz mehr review
Kundera in Brno
The ashes of Milan Kundera (The Curtain, etc.) and his wife have been laid to rest in a tomb in Brno -- taking: "the last vacant spot in the circle of honor at Brno’s Central Cemetery" --; see, for example, Jack Stephens' report at Brno Daily, Milan Kundera and His Wife Laid To Rest In Brno's Central Cemetery or the official Brno city press release.
Lots of pictures in the official photo gallery, including of the top of the "levitating" lid of the tomb designed by Johannes Paar being lowered -- as well as the two urns in place before they were covered up:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Slavenka Drakulić (1949-2026)
Croatian author Slavenka Drakulić has passed away; see, for example, the report at Vijesti.
Quite a few of her works have been translated into English; see, for example, her author page at Penguin Random House, or the Harper Perennial publicity page for How We Survived Communism and Even Laughed.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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Kein Platz mehr review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Margit Schreiner's 2018 novel, Kein Platz mehr.
(I have to admit that I couldn't resist this one because of the promise of its premise -- Schreiner writing about all the (physical) stuff that accumulates over a lifetime and the problem of living-spaces over-filled with it (though the novel goes considerably beyond that as well).
I've been clearing out stuff -- and also failing to, with many, many boxes of books soon to fill my apartment, making for a very crowded space .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
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